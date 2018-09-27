Log in
BASF (BAS)
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
BASF
BAS
DE000BASF111
BASF (BAS)
Add to my list
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Tradegate -
09/27 09:59:59 pm
78.415
EUR
-0.39%
10:37p
BASF
: And LetterOne Sign Agreement To Merge Wintershall And DEA
DJ
10:25p
BASF SE
: BASF and LetterOne sign agreement to merge Wintershall and..
EQ
02:12p
BASF
: Dunlop and BASF unleash the performance within tennis rackets
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Analysis
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Tweets
BASF : And LetterOne Sign Agreement To Merge Wintershall And DEA
0
09/27/2018 | 10:37pm CEST
Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
@DJMTF
0
Latest news on BASF
10:37p
BASF
: And LetterOne Sign Agreement To Merge Wintershall And DEA
DJ
10:25p
BASF SE
: BASF and LetterOne sign agreement to merge Wintershall and DEA
EQ
02:12p
BASF
: Dunlop and BASF unleash the performance within tennis rackets
PU
12:29p
BASF
: to invest EUR 2 mln in concrete additives plant in Kyiv region
AQ
12:12p
BASF
: to increase prices for PCE based polymers for concrete admixtures in Euro..
PU
09/25
BASF
: Germany taking the lead on green power
AQ
09/25
BASF
: PHL to hold programs to provide students better understanding of science
AQ
09/25
BAS
: Basf
AQ
09/24
U.S. Reliance on Obscure Imports From China Points to Strategic Vulnerability
DJ
09/23
BASF INDIA
: Trailing twelve month results - basf india limited
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018
66 543 M
EBIT 2018
8 611 M
Net income 2018
5 476 M
Debt 2018
17 759 M
Yield 2018
4,07%
P/E ratio 2018
13,06
P/E ratio 2019
11,90
EV / Sales 2018
1,37x
EV / Sales 2019
1,27x
Capitalization
73 322 M
More Financials
Chart BASF
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
100 €
Spread / Average Target
26%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Martin Brudermüller
Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel
Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BASF
-14.19%
85 813
DOWDUPONT
-6.08%
157 363
ROYAL DSM
15.63%
19 560
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
0.89%
17 103
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
0.17%
17 023
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.
-17.85%
13 928
More Results
