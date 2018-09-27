Log in
BASF (BAS)
BASF : And LetterOne Sign Agreement To Merge Wintershall And DEA

09/27/2018

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 543 M
EBIT 2018 8 611 M
Net income 2018 5 476 M
Debt 2018 17 759 M
Yield 2018 4,07%
P/E ratio 2018 13,06
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 73 322 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-14.19%85 813
DOWDUPONT-6.08%157 363
ROYAL DSM15.63%19 560
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.89%17 103
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.17%17 023
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-17.85%13 928
