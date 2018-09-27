BASF : And LetterOne Sign Agreement To Merge Wintershall And DEA

Financials (€) Sales 2018 66 543 M EBIT 2018 8 611 M Net income 2018 5 476 M Debt 2018 17 759 M Yield 2018 4,07% P/E ratio 2018 13,06 P/E ratio 2019 11,90 EV / Sales 2018 1,37x EV / Sales 2019 1,27x Capitalization 73 322 M Chart BASF Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BASF Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 100 € Spread / Average Target 26% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BASF -14.19% 85 813 DOWDUPONT -6.08% 157 363 ROYAL DSM 15.63% 19 560 EVONIK INDUSTRIES 0.89% 17 103 GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT 0.17% 17 023 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP. -17.85% 13 928