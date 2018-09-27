Log in
BASF
BASF : Dunlop and BASF unleash the performance within tennis rackets

09/27/2018
  • New Dunlop CX Series tennis rackets for 2019 feature Sonic Core technology
  • Sonic Core made with BASF's Infinergy® results in higher ball rebound with faster ball response

Singapore - September 27, 2018 - Modern day tennis players tend to play with more spin and as a result, hit the ball out of the top of the racket rather than the center. The disadvantage of this is players swing with more force to generate more power and spin. This puts extra load on the player's arm and can result in injury.

The Dunlop research team observed this trend and employed a new innovation to resolve this aspect - the Sonic Core made with BASF's Infinergy®.

Designed for the tennis player looking for strong cushioning, high rebound, speed, and lightweight performance, the Sonic Core is built with intuitive design and technology principles unmatched in the industry.

Infinergy is the world's first E-TPU that sets the standards in cushioning, rebound and performance. Located at the two and ten o'clock areas of the racket, Sonic Core made with Infinergy creates a high performing yet comfortable material. Dunlop's material testing shows the main highlight is its 46% increase in rebound height vs. Dunlop's original Sonic Core material resulting in 2% faster ball speed off the racket. In addition to superior rebound properties, the Infinergy material also has impressive damping properties and reduces vibrations up to 37% vs. a standard carbon fiber racket.

The Sonic Core technology can be found in Dunlop's next generation CX racket series. The new range of tennis rackets combines unrivaled technical innovations and advantages with Infinergy. The revolutionary material is also used in Power Flex technology for Dunlop's padel bats.

'The CX Series is our flagship racket launch for 2019 and has been designed solely with the players' needs in mind,' said Kiyoshi Ikawa, Head of Product Planning & Promotion of Sumitomo Rubber Group, owner of the Dunlop brand. 'We are dedicated to providing the highest quality products available and the CX Series features the latest technology. The new range has options for players of all ages and abilities, providing them with increased power, control, and spin, as well as a larger sweet spot, to help players nurture their ability and fuel their love and passion for tennis.'

'Infinergy is designed not only for footwear but also for sports equipment like the Dunlop tennis racket that gives players an advantage on the court,' said Dr. Jens Peter Dierssen, Head of Global Business Management Infinergy at BASF. 'When working with Dunlop to design the new CX rackets, our goal was to maximize durability, cushioning and speed with an aggressive advancement in performance that sets a new benchmark for the industry.'

The CX Series is endorsed by Dunlop's Tour Team players including multiple Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson who will use the rackets during the 2019 season.

About Dunlop
Dunlop is owned by Sumitomo Rubber Group and has its headquarters in Kobe, Japan. Dunlop Tennis has a legendary history in the sport of tennis. Current players on Tour using Dunlop racquets include Kevin Anderson, Agnieszka Radwanska, Donald Young, Heather Watson, Jamie Murray, Taylor Townsend, Zarina Diyas, Kurumi Nara and U.S. legends James Blake and Michael Chang. Learn more at www.DunlopSports.com.

About BASF
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at: www.basf.com and www.infinergy.basf.com .

Press contact at Dunlop International Europe Ltd.
Jamie Douglas - Marketing Director
Dunlop International Europe Ltd.j.douglas@dunlop.com
Phone: +44 (0)1372 700860

Press contact at BASF
Mia Son - Global Communications, Performance Materialsmia.son@basf.com
Phone: +32 2 373 2124

Press contact at BASF SE, Ludwigshafen (Germany)
Jutta Schmidt - Communications Performance Materialsjutta.schmidt@basf.com
Phone: +49 621 60 42242

Press contact at BASF South East Asia Pte Ltd
Beverley Tan - Communications, Performance Materials Asia Pacificbeverley.tan@basf.com
Phone: +65 6432 3284

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 12:11:09 UTC
