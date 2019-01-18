Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : EU Conditionally Approves BASF's Acquisition of Solvay's Nylon Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:25am EST

By Nathan Allen

European antitrust regulators on Friday gave conditional approval for BASF to buy Solvay nylon businesses in a 1.6 billion euro ($1.82 billion) deal.

Following an investigation into the takeover, the European Commission found that the deal in its original form would have likely driven up prices in a number of markets related to the nylon industry.

The merged company would also have had the ability and incentive to restrict its competitors' access to inputs used in the production of nylon, the commission said.

To allay these concerns Solvay offered to sell manufacturing facilities in France, Poland and Spain.

BASF and Solvay also agreed to form a joint venture between the merged company and the eventual buyer of these assets and to sign long-term supply agreements for ADN, a chemical used to make nylon.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF 2.63% 64.69 Delayed Quote.4.30%
SOLVAY 2.15% 95.12 Delayed Quote.6.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
06:54aBASF wins EU's conditional approval for purchase of Solvay's nylon business
RE
06:25aBASF : EU Conditionally Approves BASF's Acquisition of Solvay's Nylon Business
DJ
03:28a3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market 2019-2023 - Global Size Analy..
AQ
01/17BASF : Adani to enter petrochemicals with Rs 16,000 crore unit
AQ
01/17BASF : German chemical firm opens
AQ
01/17BASF : expands market coverage with a new company in Cambodia
AQ
01/17BASF : German chemical firm opens
AQ
01/17BASF : to partner with Adani to evaluate investment in acrylics value chain in M..
PU
01/17BASF : Adani Evaluate EUR2 Billion Acrylics Investment in India
DJ
01/17BASF : to develop emission-free H2 production technology
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 323 M
EBIT 2018 6 439 M
Net income 2018 4 768 M
Debt 2018 17 608 M
Yield 2018 5,10%
P/E ratio 2018 11,77
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 57 864 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 72,7 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF4.30%65 919
DOWDUPONT3.59%130 864
SASOL LIMITED-0.99%19 029
ROYAL DSM9.97%16 237
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT5.44%14 746
EVONIK INDUSTRIES5.41%12 199
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.