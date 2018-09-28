Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BASF : LetterOne Inch Closer to Creating New Energy Player

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

By Sarah Kent

LONDON -- A deal aimed at creating Europe's largest independent oil and gas exploration and production company took a step forward this week as German chemicals group BASF SE and LetterOne Group said they had reached a formal agreement to merge their energy businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, BASF will initially hold 67% of the combined company, Wintershall DEA. LetterOne, the investment fund run by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, will hold the remaining 33%. The two businesses plan an initial public offering of the new company's shares in the medium term.

The listing will come "sooner rather than later," said Lord John Browne, the executive chairman of L1 Energy, LetterOne's energy investment arm.

BASF and LetterOne said Wintershall DEA's production is expected to grow to as much as 800,000 barrels of oil and gas a day by the early 2020s, generating synergies of at least EUR200 million ($232 million) a year. The merged company's production will rank below only Europe's major oil companies and Spanish energy company Repsol SA, according to Wood Mackenzie's principle mergers and acquisitions analyst Greg Aitken,

It's a bold bet on oil and gas, which is only now recovering from a severe slump that began in 2014. Saudi Arabia's high-profile plans to list its state oil company derailed this year and other energy-industry listings in Europe have had a mixed reception. Investors are also increasingly pressing big oil companies to show they have a strategy to move beyond fossil fuels in line with efforts to curb global warming.

The companies that succeed will have to be exceptional, said Lord Browne, who famously pushed BP to move into renewable energy and go "beyond petroleum" when he was chief executive of the oil giant.

"This company will be pretty active in the market," said Lord Browne. "You can't stand still in this business."

Under the terms of the agreement, Wintershall's gas transportation business is excluded from the initial merger. Once the deal is completed, the combined Wintershall DEA will issue preference shares to BASF reflecting the value of the unit.

Wintershall's gas infrastructure includes an interest in the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Germany. Washington has threatened the project with sanctions and President Trump has said it would leave Germany "captive to Russia."

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected to take about six months.

Write to Sarah Kent at sarah.kent@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
03:46pBASF : LetterOne Inch Closer to Creating New Energy Player
DJ
10:07aBASF : to increase prices for paper wet-end and water chemicals in the EMEA regi..
PU
07:39aBASF Lowers Guidance After Firming up Energy Merger with LetterOne
DJ
09/27BASF : And LetterOne Sign Agreement To Merge Wintershall And DEA
DJ
09/27BASF SE : BASF and LetterOne sign agreement to merge Wintershall and DEA
EQ
09/27BASF : Dunlop and BASF unleash the performance within tennis rackets
PU
09/27BASF : to invest EUR 2 mln in concrete additives plant in Kyiv region
AQ
09/27BASF : to increase prices for PCE based polymers for concrete admixtures in Euro..
PU
09/25BASF : Germany taking the lead on green power
AQ
09/25BASF : PHL to hold programs to provide students better understanding of science
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27BASF's Wintershall, DEA to create independent oil and gas business 
09/24GAZPROM : Political Risk Lifts Over Nordstream 2 
09/19Germany reiterates view of Nord Stream 2 pipeline as private venture 
09/17BASF : Too Cheap To Ignore 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 472 M
EBIT 2018 8 582 M
Net income 2018 5 470 M
Debt 2018 17 750 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 71 972 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 99,5 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-14.58%83 813
DOWDUPONT-8.27%154 340
ROYAL DSM15.43%19 437
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.16%17 175
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.41%16 848
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-16.69%13 903
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.