BASF Lowers Guidance After Firming up Energy Merger with LetterOne

By Nathan Allen



BASF said late Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with LetterOne Group to merge their oil-and-gas businesses, prompting the German chemical maker to shave its earnings expectations for the year.

The two companies first announced their intention to merge BASF's Wintershall AG subsidiary with LetterOne's DEA in December, which will trade as Wintershall DEA.

LetterOne is a private Luxembourg-based investment vehicle controlled by Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman. It acquired DEA in March 2015 from RWE.

BASF said it expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Wintershall Chief Executive Mario Mehren will become CEO and chairman of the new company, while DEA's CEO Maria Moraeus Hanssen will be deputy CEO and chief operating officer.

In the medium term, BASF and LetterOne plan to list Wintershall DEA through an initial public offering.

Following the signing of the agreement, BASF will no longer book sales and earnings from its oil and gas unit in its group results, resulting in lower expectations for 2018 earnings.

BASF now expects 2018 earnings before interest and taxes to decline considerably from 2017's restated figure, compared with a previous estimate for a slight decline.

