BASF (BAS)

BASF (BAS)
News

BASF Lowers Guidance After Firming up Energy Merger with LetterOne

09/28/2018 | 07:39am CEST

By Nathan Allen

BASF said late Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with LetterOne Group to merge their oil-and-gas businesses, prompting the German chemical maker to shave its earnings expectations for the year.

The two companies first announced their intention to merge BASF's Wintershall AG subsidiary with LetterOne's DEA in December, which will trade as Wintershall DEA.

LetterOne is a private Luxembourg-based investment vehicle controlled by Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman. It acquired DEA in March 2015 from RWE.

BASF said it expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Wintershall Chief Executive Mario Mehren will become CEO and chairman of the new company, while DEA's CEO Maria Moraeus Hanssen will be deputy CEO and chief operating officer.

In the medium term, BASF and LetterOne plan to list Wintershall DEA through an initial public offering.

Following the signing of the agreement, BASF will no longer book sales and earnings from its oil and gas unit in its group results, resulting in lower expectations for 2018 earnings.

BASF now expects 2018 earnings before interest and taxes to decline considerably from 2017's restated figure, compared with a previous estimate for a slight decline.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF -0.46% 78.36 Delayed Quote.-14.58%
RWE 0.79% 21.77 Delayed Quote.28.06%
WTI 0.26% 72.29 Delayed Quote.19.69%
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 472 M
EBIT 2018 8 582 M
Net income 2018 5 470 M
Debt 2018 17 750 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 71 972 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-14.58%83 813
DOWDUPONT-8.27%157 363
ROYAL DSM15.43%19 560
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.16%17 103
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.41%17 023
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-16.69%13 928
