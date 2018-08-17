BASF SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
08/17/2018 | 11:25am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2018 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sanjeev
Last name(s): Gandhi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.77 EUR 38615.31 EUR
76.78 EUR 76549.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.78 EUR 115164.97 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44249  17.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
