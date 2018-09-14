BASF : expands vitamin A plant in Ludwigshafen

Ludwigshafen, Germany - September 14, 2018 - BASF has started the expansion of its vitamin A plant at the company's Ludwigshafen site. The new production building expands the existing vitamin A plant, which went into operation in 1970. In total, about 600 machines and devices, 4,000 pipelines and 5,000 measuring points will be integrated into the process control system until the planned commissioning at the end of 2020. Approximately 20 new jobs are being created. With the expansion of the plant, first announced in 2016, BASF is increasing its annual capacity of pure vitamin A by 1,500 metric tons. BASF already is one the world's leading manufacturers of vitamin A, which is used by the human and animal nutrition industries as well as the personal care sector.

'The world-scale plant will enable us to support our customers' growth plans. At the same time, it contributes to the competitiveness of the site as it is currently the second largest investment project in Ludwigshafen after the acetylene plant,' said Michael Heinz, Member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE and Site Director of Ludwigshafen.

