BASF
BASF : expands vitamin A plant in Ludwigshafen

09/14/2018

Ludwigshafen, Germany - September 14, 2018 - BASF has started the expansion of its vitamin A plant at the company's Ludwigshafen site. The new production building expands the existing vitamin A plant, which went into operation in 1970. In total, about 600 machines and devices, 4,000 pipelines and 5,000 measuring points will be integrated into the process control system until the planned commissioning at the end of 2020. Approximately 20 new jobs are being created. With the expansion of the plant, first announced in 2016, BASF is increasing its annual capacity of pure vitamin A by 1,500 metric tons. BASF already is one the world's leading manufacturers of vitamin A, which is used by the human and animal nutrition industries as well as the personal care sector.

'The world-scale plant will enable us to support our customers' growth plans. At the same time, it contributes to the competitiveness of the site as it is currently the second largest investment project in Ludwigshafen after the acetylene plant,' said Michael Heinz, Member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE and Site Director of Ludwigshafen.

Receive the latest press releases from BASF via WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet. Register for our news service at basf.com/whatsapp-news.

About BASF
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:47:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 543 M
EBIT 2018 8 611 M
Net income 2018 5 461 M
Debt 2018 16 953 M
Yield 2018 4,16%
P/E ratio 2018 12,75
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 71 623 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-15.00%83 752
DOWDUPONT-3.23%161 701
ROYAL DSM11.54%18 675
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.89%17 018
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-1.63%16 583
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-23.08%12 771
