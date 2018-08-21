BASF : launches next generation of carotenoid formulations

Lucantin® NXT formulations replacing ethoxyquin (EQ) as stabilizer launched in the EU 28 market

New formulations show exceptional performance with high homogeneity, outstanding stability and long shelf life

Ludwigshafen, Germany - August 21, 2018 - BASF Animal Nutrition launches its Lucantin® NXT product line in the EU 28 market. The next generation of carotenoids is stabilized by propyl gallate (PG) and butylhydroxytoluene (BHT) or tocopherol. The introduction in other countries will gradually follow.

Extensive trials have shown that Lucantin® NXT products deliver high homogeneity, outstanding stability and long shelf life while maintaining egg yolk and broiler skin coloring efficacy. These carotenoid formulations meet the latest Regulation (EC) No 2017/962, which requires to withdraw EQ as a feed additive.

'With our proprietary Lucantin® NXT products, we support our customers with innovative formulations that comply with regulatory requirements while setting exceptional quality standards to meet the growing global demand.' said Christopher Rieker, Vice President BASF Animal Nutrition.

BASF has several decades of experience in formulation and production of carotenoids. Today, BASF is a worldwide leading producer of carotenoids for the animal nutrition industry.



