BASF (BAS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/21 10:09:07 am
79.145 EUR   +0.36%
BASF : launches next generation of carotenoid formulations

08/21/2018 | 09:22am CEST
  • Lucantin® NXT formulations replacing ethoxyquin (EQ) as stabilizer launched in the EU 28 market
  • New formulations show exceptional performance with high homogeneity, outstanding stability and long shelf life

Ludwigshafen, Germany - August 21, 2018 - BASF Animal Nutrition launches its Lucantin® NXT product line in the EU 28 market. The next generation of carotenoids is stabilized by propyl gallate (PG) and butylhydroxytoluene (BHT) or tocopherol. The introduction in other countries will gradually follow.

Extensive trials have shown that Lucantin® NXT products deliver high homogeneity, outstanding stability and long shelf life while maintaining egg yolk and broiler skin coloring efficacy. These carotenoid formulations meet the latest Regulation (EC) No 2017/962, which requires to withdraw EQ as a feed additive.

'With our proprietary Lucantin® NXT products, we support our customers with innovative formulations that comply with regulatory requirements while setting exceptional quality standards to meet the growing global demand.' said Christopher Rieker, Vice President BASF Animal Nutrition.

BASF has several decades of experience in formulation and production of carotenoids. Today, BASF is a worldwide leading producer of carotenoids for the animal nutrition industry.

About BASF's Nutrition & Health division
BASF Nutrition & Health provides a comprehensive product and service portfolio for the human and animal nutrition, pharmaceutical and flavor & fragrance industries. With innovative solutions and modern technologies, we help our customers improve their business efficiency and the sustainability of their products. Our human nutrition solutions include vitamins and carotenoids, plant sterols, emulsifiers and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamins and carotenoids also form an important part of our animal nutrition portfolio, as do other feed additives such as trace elements, enzymes and organic acids. We provide the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of excipients and selected large-volume active pharmaceutical ingredients such as ibuprofen and omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, we offer aroma ingredients such as citral, geraniol and L-menthol. BASF Nutrition & Health operates sites in Europe, North America, South America and in Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.basf.com.

About BASF
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:21:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 578 M
EBIT 2018 8 632 M
Net income 2018 5 513 M
Debt 2018 17 005 M
Yield 2018 4,10%
P/E ratio 2018 12,83
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 71 246 M
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-14.04%82 164
DOWDUPONT-4.82%153 348
ROYAL DSM12.51%18 504
EVONIK INDUSTRIES1.05%16 788
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.50%16 377
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-24.54%13 039
