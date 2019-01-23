Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : opens first phase of the new antioxidants manufacturing plant in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:29pm EST
  • World-scale plant with a capacity of 42,000 tons p.a.
  • Chinese market offers significant growth opportunities

Caojing, China - January 23, 2019 - BASF today inaugurated a new, world-scale antioxidants manufacturing plant at its Caojing site in Shanghai, China. With an annual capacity of 42,000 tons, the plant will produce antioxidants and associated forms and blends for the plastic additives market. The units for powder blending, liquid antioxidants and formgiving are now operational as part of the plant's first phase.

'With this investment, we strengthen our position as the leading global supplier of antioxidants,' said Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of the Board of Directors, BASF SE. 'Asia is the world's largest antioxidants market and China accounts for almost 65% of the market in Asia. We expect the market will show attractive growth rates in the medium to long term.'

'BASF wants to be the leading chemicals supplier for our customers,' said Dr. Stephan Kothrade, President, Functions Asia Pacific, President and Chairman Greater China, BASF. 'By investing in advanced production plants in China, we want to anticipate and fulfill our customers' needs even better. We will combine our unique expertise in the chemical industry with our customers' competencies, and jointly develop solutions that are both profitable and responsible.'

Located at BASF's Caojing site in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park, the new plant will benefit from its proximity to BASF's regional research and development center in Shanghai; a hub that provides technical support to polymer producers across the region.

Importance of antioxidants

Antioxidants help prevent thermal oxidation reactions when plastics are processed at high temperatures. Oxidation can cause the loss of impact strength, elongation, surface cracks and discoloration of the material. Almost all polymer materials undergo oxidative degradation reactions at one or all of the manufacturing, processing and end-use stages.

BASF runs a global production network and is the only supplier of plastic additives with production sites in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Receive the latest press releases from BASF via WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet. Register for our news service at basf.de/whatsapp-news.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
12:29pBASF : opens first phase of the new antioxidants manufacturing plant in Shanghai
PU
08:49aGermany to fund research facility for EV battery technology
RE
07:59aBASF : launches Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) Resource Center, offering ..
PU
07:59aBASF : recognized as global leader in corporate climate action and water securit..
PU
01/21SOLVAY : EU Commission clears Solvay's Polyamides divestment to BASF
AQ
01/21BASF : studying 2bn investment in acrylic value chain in India
AQ
01/19BASF : BASFs reveals 4 new active ingredients to tackle signs of ageing
AQ
01/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, RBS, American Express, Netflix...
01/18Adani Set to Foray into Petrochemicals with Rs 16,000 Crore Mundra Project
AQ
01/18BASF : Adani, BASF announce plans for Rs 16000 crore petrochemicals project
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 288 M
EBIT 2018 6 425 M
Net income 2018 4 813 M
Debt 2018 17 628 M
Yield 2018 4,99%
P/E ratio 2018 12,03
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 59 095 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 72,4 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF6.52%67 185
DOWDUPONT8.56%129 028
SASOL LIMITED0.68%19 029
ROYAL DSM12.88%16 633
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT6.86%14 914
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.12.00%12 486
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.