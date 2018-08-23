BASF : strengthens collaboration with Grolman in Europe

Marketing of Baxxodur ® curing agents for the processing of epoxy resins

Sales regions now also include Italy, Spain and Portugal

Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Neuss, Germany - August 23, 2018 - BASF and Gustav Grolman GmbH & Co. KG strengthen their exclusive collaboration in Europe in the marketing of amine-based curing agents for the professional processing of epoxy resins. Grolman expands the marketing of the BASF specialty chemicals under the Baxxodur® brand to Italy, Spain and Portugal, specifically for use in epoxy resin based applications. Examples are thermosetting laminates, highly resistant floor coatings, corrosion protection varnish and composite materials. The products are used in the construction industry as well as in the automotive, marine, aerospace and industrial applications manufacturing.

With the extended regional partnership with BASF, Grolman, one of Europe's largest distributors of specialty chemicals, further strengthens its strong position. Grolman has a diversified know-how in application technology. The high-quality curing agent components made by BASF supplement Grolman's product portfolio of resins, accelerators, additives, flame retardants, pigments and special fillers for the thermosetting industry.

Under the brand name Baxxodur, BASF markets a diversified spectrum of amine-based curing components for the professional processing of epoxy resins. Since 2015, BASF and Grolman collaborate exclusively in the marketing of Baxxodur in Europe. Since then, Grolman has been marketing the BASF specialty chemicals in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Great Britain, France, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark specifically for use in epoxy resin based applications.

About Gustav Grolman GmbH & Co. KG

The Grolman Group operates an international specialty ingredients distribution business. It is composed of individual sales offices based in all European countries, each supported by technically trained sales staff, customer service teams and local warehousing.

The Grolman Group, run by the fifth generation of the Grolman family, has been privately owned since it was established in 1855. The key to its success has been the dedication and commitment to building an efficient customer-focused organization where customers' needs are an essential driving force.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.