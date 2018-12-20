BASF : to Expand Methane Sulfonic Acid Capacity

By Nathan Allen



BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Thursday that it plans to expand production capacity for methane sulfonic acid at its Ludwigshafen site by 65% in response to higher demand.

Following the expansion, BASF will be able to produce 50,000 metric tons per year of MSA. The extra capacity should come online by late 2021, BASF said.

"Beyond the increase in Ludwigshafen, we evaluate investment options outside of Europe to continuously expand our MSA capacities," the company said.

Methane sulfonic acid is a strong organic acid with many applications, ranging from chemical and biofuel synthesis to industrial cleaning and metal-surface treatment in the electronics industry.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com