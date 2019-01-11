Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : to bundle development and marketing activities in the field of asphalt in one central hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:24am EST

Material-saving, resilient, long-lasting and easy to repair - the list of requirements to be met by the roads and streets of tomorrow is long. Hence, great future challenges lie ahead of road construction companies. In order to offer comprehensive solutions for the production of asphalt and bitumen, BASF combines, from now on, the development and marketing activities in the EMEA region in one central hub.

'Road-based freight transport across Europe will continue to increase significantly in the future; sustainability is therefore a key issue when it comes to infrastructure. This is why we work on new solutions to meet customer needs such as longer durability and improved maintenance as well as energy and carbon-dioxide savings,' said Christoph Hansen, head of the Dispersions & Resins Europe business unit where the central platform is going to be based.

'Additives for bitumen and asphalt are instrumental in making road surfaces more effective and longer-lasting. There are, however, great differences between one asphalt recipe and another. What matters therefore is to focus on the development of tailor-made, local solutions to meet customer requirements. I am very much looking forward to this exchange,' underlined Dr. Mario Šandor, head of the new EMEA asphalt platform.

The current BASF portfolio includes asphalt modifiers of the Butonal® brand, that will be marketed in future by BASF and BTC, the European distribution organization of BASF. The high-quality polymer dispersions that are based on styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) will primarily be used for asphalt emulsions providing them with superior durability among other things.

Why not receive the latest press releases from BASF via WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet? Register for our news service at basf.com/whatsapp-news.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 13:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
08:24aBASF : to bundle development and marketing activities in the field of asphalt in..
PU
07:36aBASF : signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
03:55aBASF signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
03:38aBASF signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
01/10BASF : Innovations for a climate-friendly chemical production
PU
01/10BASF : Guangdong Provincial Gov`t Sign Agreement to Establish Verbund Site
AQ
01/10Clariant begins 2020 sale plan with search for pigments buyer
RE
01/10BASF : making products with chemically recycled plastics for first time
AQ
01/10BASF : Firms Up Plans for $10 Billion China Investment
DJ
01/09CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Germany's BASF chooses southern Chinese port as sit..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 313 M
EBIT 2018 6 470 M
Net income 2018 4 798 M
Debt 2018 17 592 M
Yield 2018 5,05%
P/E ratio 2018 11,88
P/E ratio 2019 12,05
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 58 323 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,2 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF5.13%67 209
DOWDUPONT4.00%127 606
SASOL LIMITED5.67%20 216
ROYAL DSM6.05%15 785
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT4.36%14 673
EVONIK INDUSTRIES7.71%12 610
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.