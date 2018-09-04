BASF : to increase capacity for Hexanediol at its Ludwigshafen site

Log in
09/04/2018 | 10:12am CEST
  • Global capacity to increase to more than 70,000 metric tons per year
  • Meet growing customer demand for high-performance formulations

Ludwigshafen, Germany - September 4, 2018 - BASF intends to increase the production capacity of 1,6-Hexanediol (HDO) at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site by more than 50 percent. After the start-up in 2021, BASF's global annual nameplate capacity of HDO will be more than 70,000 metric tons per year at its production facilities in Ludwigshafen, Germany and Freeport, Texas, United States.

'By increasing our HDO production capacity, we will continue to support the fast-growing customer demand for high-quality HDO formulations globally. The expansion is in line with the general trend for high performance and environmentally friendly technologies in the automotive, furniture and packaging industry,' said Dr. Andrea Frenzel, President, BASF Intermediates Division. 'As one of the leading global producers of HDO with decades of experience, we have highly efficient manufacturing processes and are supplying HDO to our customers across all regions.' Michael Britt, Senior Vice President, BASF Intermediates Europe, adds: 'With the investment we provide our customers more flexibility and reliability of supply than we did before. The volumes from the additional capacity in Ludwigshafen will mainly serve the strong European customer base as well as the fast growing Asian market.'

HDO adds value in many applications by giving hydrolysis resistance, flexibility, adhesion and weatherability to the end-products. Due to its superior performance compared to other materials, BASF's customers use the intermediate to formulate high quality industrial, automotive, wood or leather coatings, polyurethane plastics, adhesives and cosmetics. HDO also serves as a raw material for environmentally-friendly applications including low volatile organic compound formulations for coatings and adhesives. In addition there is the production of reactive thinners in the formulation of epoxy systems which are used for the efficient production of rotor blades for modern wind turbines and many other applications.

Receive the latest press releases from BASF via WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet. Register for our news service at basf.com/whatsapp-news.

About BASF Intermediates
The BASF Group's Intermediates division develops, produces and markets a comprehensive portfolio of about 700 intermediates around the world. Its most important product groups include amines, diols, polyalcohols, acids and specialties. Intermediates are for example used as starting materials for coatings, plastics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, detergents and crop protectants. Innovative intermediates from BASF help to improve both the properties of final products and the efficiency of production processes. The ISO 9001 certified Intermediates division operates plants at production sites in Europe, Asia and North America. Around the globe the division generated sales to third parties of about €3 billion in 2017. For more information, go to www.intermediates.basf.com

About BASF
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:11:09 UTC
