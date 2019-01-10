Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant begins 2020 sale plan with search for pigments buyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen in Pratteln

FRANKFURT/ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's Clariant has begun the sale of its pigments business as part of wider a streamlining which it has said it will complete by the end of 2020, sources said.

Saudi Arabia's Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) bought a 25 percent stake in Clariant last year, ending a dispute between the Swiss company and U.S.-based activist investor White Tale which scuttled a planned merger with U.S.-based Huntsman Corp.

Clariant has mandated Deutsche Bank to find a buyer for the pigments business, which could be valued at around 800 million Swiss Francs (£642.3 million), the sources told Reuters, adding that private equity firms were likely buyers.

Another source said the pigments business's enterprise value could top 1.3 billion francs, with additional parts of the plastics and coatings unit that are up for disposal bringing total proceeds to between 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion francs when divestitures are completed by the end of 2020, as Clariant has targeted.

The pigments industry has suffered from price pressure as Asian firms have taken market share, although more stringent environmental rules in China and India give Clariant an edge.

The Swiss company is expected to send out information packages on the unit in the first quarter, aiming to sign a deal as early as before the summer break, they added.

Rivals such as BASF, which has spun out its pigments business into a separate legal entity, are less likely to show any interest in the Clariant division, the sources said.

Clariant, which began carving out its plastics and coatings business for eventual disposal four years ago, and Deutsche Bank both declined to comment on Wednesday.

Clariant moved what was then a unit with 2.6 billion francs in annual sales, with products including plastic colourings, additives and pigments, into a separate subsidiary, sparking speculation about the company's future.

In 2017, Clariant announced a planned merger with Huntsman, only to have this derailed by White Tale, whose owners instead suggested the Swiss firm consider selling off plastics and coatings and review all alternatives for the rest.

Clariant said White Tale, whose principals included hedge fund manager Keith Meister, wanted to break it up.

In September, Clariant announced it would combine activities like additives and higher-value speciality masterbatches with parts of SABIC's speciality chemicals in a new joint venture called High Performance Materials.

That left Clariant's remaining Plastics & Coatings activities including pigments, standard masterbatches and medical specialties, businesses with 2017 revenues of 1.56 billion Swiss francs, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 182 million francs.

While pigments, with roughly 100 million to 150 million Swiss francs in core earnings, are first in line, the other two units are going to be put on the block at a later stage, the sources said.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and John Miller; Editing by Michelle Martin)

By Arno Schuetze and John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF -0.05% 63.34 Delayed Quote.4.85%
CLARIANT -2.82% 18.955 Delayed Quote.7.74%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.16% 7.328 Delayed Quote.6.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
05:37aBASF : Guangdong Provincial Gov`t Sign Agreement to Establish Verbund Site
AQ
05:10aClariant begins 2020 sale plan with search for pigments buyer
RE
03:35aBASF : making products with chemically recycled plastics for first time
AQ
01:41aBASF : Firms Up Plans for $10 Billion China Investment
DJ
01/09CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Germany's BASF chooses southern Chinese port as sit..
RE
01/09BASF : and Guangdong Provincial Government sign Framework Agreement to establish..
PU
01/09Clariant begins 2020 sale plan with search for pigments buyer
RE
01/09BASF : 6 Taiwanese arrested for selling BASF secrets to Chinese
AQ
01/09China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
RE
01/09China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 313 M
EBIT 2018 6 470 M
Net income 2018 4 798 M
Debt 2018 17 592 M
Yield 2018 5,07%
P/E ratio 2018 11,85
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 58 167 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,2 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF4.85%67 209
DOWDUPONT3.57%127 606
SASOL LIMITED5.92%20 216
ROYAL DSM5.40%15 785
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT3.44%14 673
EVONIK INDUSTRIES7.43%12 610
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.