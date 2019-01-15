Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cosmet'Agora 2019: BASF leads the way with new approach for skin care formulations and eco-friendly ingredient solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:59am EST
  • 'Innovative Skincare Journey' concept features innovative process for efficient high-quality products
  • Supporting customers to answer the trend towards natural ingredients
  • Eco-friendly ingredients for environmental-conscious consumers
  • BASF presents innovative three-in-one formula at the Formulation Awards

Paris, France - January 15, 2018 - At this year's Cosmet'Agora from January 15 to 16 in Paris, BASF's Care Creations™ will present the latest ingredient solutions for the personal care industry as well as its new concept 'Innovative Skincare Journey' at booths 134-137-138. With this concept, BASF offers its customers a new approach to skin care formulations, using an innovative process that allows to create efficient high-quality products in a faster, easier and more transparent way. 'The personal care market has become increasingly complex, evolving at an ever-faster pace. At the same time, consumers seek more transparency, particularly on the composition of a product and the details of the production chain. We support our customers in developing winning products that provide all the transparency consumers wish for,' said Marine Belthé, Marketing Manager at BASF Personal Care Europe.

'Innovative Skincare Journey' concept for efficient high-quality products

The 'Innovative Skincare Journey' concept features one basic multi-purpose formulation which is adjusted in a second production phase. Various formulas can be created by carefully selecting additional ingredients (e.g. active ingredients) - depending on the textures, senses and functions that want to be achieved. By focusing on only few ingredients, manufacturers of personal care products can easily ensure transparency to consumers by highlighting controlled ingredients and technical processes.

BASF supports customers to answer the trend towards natural ingredients

The 'back to nature' trend has a strong impact on the personal care market. The consumers' increasing demand for natural cosmetics has become one of the industry's most important drivers. BASF supports its customers with all necessary information and data for the COSMOS and NATRUE standards as well as the ISO 16128 norm. Around 130 ingredients developed by BASF for personal care applications have already been registered with COSMOS and more than 50 of the products are evaluated according to the NATRUE criteria. That makes BASF the largest provider of raw materials that are suitable for natural and organic cosmetic products under the COSMOS and NATRUE standards. In addition, BASF has reviewed its complete personal care portfolio according to the ISO standard criteria and calculating rules, providing manufacturers of cosmetic products with guidance and information on the degree of natural origin of the ingredients. More than 250 of BASF's personal care ingredients meet the ISO definition as natural or derived natural with a share of at least 50 percent natural carbon atoms.

Eco-friendly ingredients for environmental-conscious consumers

Euperlan® OP White is a wax-based, readily-biodegradable and cold-processable opacifier dispersion with a superior white appearance for surfactant formulations. The product meets today's demand for ecological friendly ingredients and its unique properties make it particularly suitable for ecolabel conform skin and hair cleansing formulations. BASF is the leading supplier of cold-processable wax dispersions for personal care that provide optical effects in rinse-off products. Euperlan OP White complements BASF's current portfolio of pearlizing wax dispersions and can be used as an alternative to synthetic polymer opacifiers.

Cegesoft® Peel consists of spherically shaped wax beads that provide a gentle and mild exfoliation. Mainly derived from natural and renewable resources, Cegesoft Peel is a readily biodegradable and environmentally-friendly alternative to sharp-edged abrasives and non-degradable beads (often referred to as microplastic beads).

Emulsifiers are crucial for the texture of many personal care products and are able to positively influence their sensory properties. Emulgade® Sucro Plus and Eumulgin® VL 75 are both completely natural-based and have been approved by COSMOS. In addition to good emulsifying properties and skin compatibility, the products are characterized by special sensory properties like smooth after-feel, easy distribution and care sensation.

BASF presents innovative three-in-one formula at the Formulation Awards

At this year's Formulation Awards hosted by the French Society of Cosmetology on January 15, BASF will present its 'Blue Lagoon Sensation' formula. It is a three-in-one formulation that can be used as exfoliator, make-up remover and caring product, containing BASF's new readily biodegradable exfoliating ingredient Cegesoft Peel.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
03:59aCOSMET'AGORA 2019 : BASF leads the way with new approach for skin care formulati..
PU
02:45aBASF : analyses 2018 automotive colour distribution
AQ
01/13U.S. warns German companies of possible sanctions over Russian pipeline
RE
01/12BASF : Analyzes the 2018 Automotive Color Distribution
AQ
01/12BASF : analyzes automotive color distribution
AQ
01/11BASF : to bundle development and marketing activities in the field of asphalt in..
PU
01/11BASF : signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
01/11BASF signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
01/11BASF signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
01/10BASF : Innovations for a climate-friendly chemical production
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 323 M
EBIT 2018 6 469 M
Net income 2018 4 798 M
Debt 2018 17 608 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 11,70
P/E ratio 2019 11,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 57 506 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,2 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF3.66%65 986
DOWDUPONT3.37%127 606
SASOL LIMITED5.47%20 216
ROYAL DSM5.80%15 785
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT3.68%14 673
EVONIK INDUSTRIES4.86%12 610
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.