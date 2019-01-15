Cosmet'Agora 2019: BASF leads the way with new approach for skin care formulations and eco-friendly ingredient solutions

'Innovative Skincare Journey' concept features innovative process for efficient high-quality products

Paris, France - January 15, 2018 - At this year's Cosmet'Agora from January 15 to 16 in Paris, BASF's Care Creations™ will present the latest ingredient solutions for the personal care industry as well as its new concept 'Innovative Skincare Journey' at booths 134-137-138. With this concept, BASF offers its customers a new approach to skin care formulations, using an innovative process that allows to create efficient high-quality products in a faster, easier and more transparent way. 'The personal care market has become increasingly complex, evolving at an ever-faster pace. At the same time, consumers seek more transparency, particularly on the composition of a product and the details of the production chain. We support our customers in developing winning products that provide all the transparency consumers wish for,' said Marine Belthé, Marketing Manager at BASF Personal Care Europe.

The 'Innovative Skincare Journey' concept features one basic multi-purpose formulation which is adjusted in a second production phase. Various formulas can be created by carefully selecting additional ingredients (e.g. active ingredients) - depending on the textures, senses and functions that want to be achieved. By focusing on only few ingredients, manufacturers of personal care products can easily ensure transparency to consumers by highlighting controlled ingredients and technical processes.

The 'back to nature' trend has a strong impact on the personal care market. The consumers' increasing demand for natural cosmetics has become one of the industry's most important drivers. BASF supports its customers with all necessary information and data for the COSMOS and NATRUE standards as well as the ISO 16128 norm. Around 130 ingredients developed by BASF for personal care applications have already been registered with COSMOS and more than 50 of the products are evaluated according to the NATRUE criteria. That makes BASF the largest provider of raw materials that are suitable for natural and organic cosmetic products under the COSMOS and NATRUE standards. In addition, BASF has reviewed its complete personal care portfolio according to the ISO standard criteria and calculating rules, providing manufacturers of cosmetic products with guidance and information on the degree of natural origin of the ingredients. More than 250 of BASF's personal care ingredients meet the ISO definition as natural or derived natural with a share of at least 50 percent natural carbon atoms.

Euperlan® OP White is a wax-based, readily-biodegradable and cold-processable opacifier dispersion with a superior white appearance for surfactant formulations. The product meets today's demand for ecological friendly ingredients and its unique properties make it particularly suitable for ecolabel conform skin and hair cleansing formulations. BASF is the leading supplier of cold-processable wax dispersions for personal care that provide optical effects in rinse-off products. Euperlan OP White complements BASF's current portfolio of pearlizing wax dispersions and can be used as an alternative to synthetic polymer opacifiers.

Cegesoft® Peel consists of spherically shaped wax beads that provide a gentle and mild exfoliation. Mainly derived from natural and renewable resources, Cegesoft Peel is a readily biodegradable and environmentally-friendly alternative to sharp-edged abrasives and non-degradable beads (often referred to as microplastic beads).

Emulsifiers are crucial for the texture of many personal care products and are able to positively influence their sensory properties. Emulgade® Sucro Plus and Eumulgin® VL 75 are both completely natural-based and have been approved by COSMOS. In addition to good emulsifying properties and skin compatibility, the products are characterized by special sensory properties like smooth after-feel, easy distribution and care sensation.

At this year's Formulation Awards hosted by the French Society of Cosmetology on January 15, BASF will present its 'Blue Lagoon Sensation' formula. It is a three-in-one formulation that can be used as exfoliator, make-up remover and caring product, containing BASF's new readily biodegradable exfoliating ingredient Cegesoft Peel.