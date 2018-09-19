Log in
German chemical industry warns against disruptive no-deal Brexit

09/19/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The VCI association of German chemical companies such as BASF and Bayer warned that a no-deal Brexit would have "grave consequences" for European supply chains and called on Britain to move towards the European Union's position in divorce talks.

"The Chequers paper is still far from the European Commission's position. The British Government has to clearly show greater willingness to compromise in further negotiations. The EU cannot put the common market at risk," the group's managing director Utz Tillmann said in a statement, referring to Prime Minister Theresa May's so-called Chequers proposals.

The risk of a disorderly Brexit without an agreement would include disruptions to pan-European supply chains because chemicals registered with the European Chemicals Agency by British businesses could no longer cross the border without further administrative steps.

VCI also represents foreign companies, such as DowDuPont, LyondellBasell or Ineos, who operate sites in Germany, Europe's largest chemical producing nation.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BASF 0.50% 78.74 Delayed Quote.-14.61%
BAYER 0.34% 73.54 Delayed Quote.-28.38%
DOWDUPONT -1.15% 68.03 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES 0.16% 32.13 Delayed Quote.2.23%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES -1.31% 102.1 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 543 M
EBIT 2018 8 611 M
Net income 2018 5 461 M
Debt 2018 16 953 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 12,81
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 71 954 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
BASF-14.61%83 631
DOWDUPONT-3.37%158 794
ROYAL DSM13.74%18 978
EVONIK INDUSTRIES2.23%17 230
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-1.37%16 732
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-20.31%13 353
