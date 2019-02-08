Log in
Germany's economy minister approves EU deal on Nord Stream 2 regulation

02/08/2019

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union agreement on how to regulate Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a reasonable solution for an important issue, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

An EU diplomat earlier said an European Union plan to regulate the Nord Stream 2 project won the backing of the bloc's capitals on Friday.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)
BASF -0.05% 63.12 Delayed Quote.4.57%
FORTUM -0.29% 20.61 Delayed Quote.8.22%
OMV AG 1.72% 46 End-of-day quote.19.17%
UNIPER SE -0.46% 25.88 Delayed Quote.15.04%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 211 M
EBIT 2018 6 345 M
Net income 2018 4 843 M
Debt 2018 17 421 M
Yield 2018 5,08%
P/E ratio 2018 11,89
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 58 011 M
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF4.57%65 769
DOWDUPONT-0.50%118 395
SASOL LIMITED-2.05%18 903
ROYAL DSM17.50%17 265
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT8.41%15 089
EVONIK INDUSTRIES9.86%12 653
