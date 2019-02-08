Germany's economy minister approves EU deal on Nord Stream 2 regulation
02/08/2019 | 08:50am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union agreement on how to regulate Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a reasonable solution for an important issue, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.
An EU diplomat earlier said an European Union plan to regulate the Nord Stream 2 project won the backing of the bloc's capitals on Friday.
