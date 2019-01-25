Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Neptune Energy, DEA bid for Edison's oil and gas assets - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:24am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Private-equity backed Neptune Energy and Germany's DEA are bidding for the oil and gas assets in Egypt, Italy and elsewhere being sold by EDF's Italian unit Edison, industry sources said on Friday.

The offers are non-binding at this stage, one of the sources said. Edison wants to exit oil and gas production to focus on its domestic electricity and gas retail business.

Edison's oil and gas production has grown sharply in the past decade, with activities focused in Italy, the British and Norwegian North Sea, Egypt, Israel, Algeria, Croatia and the Falkland Islands.

The Egyptian assets, including the Abu Qir concession and more than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, are one of the most attractive parts, accounting for more than 50 percent of the value of the portfolio, sources said.

The Italian assets account for about a third of the value.

"You're buying Edison for Egypt," one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Private equity-backed Apex International also looked at the assets but decided against bidding for the whole package as it was mostly interested in the Egyptian and Norwegian assets, one of the sources said.

EDF, Neptune, Apex and DEA, which is in the process of merging with BASF's Wintershall, declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Geert de Clerq; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

By Shadia Nasralla, Ron Bousso and Clara Denina

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF 2.50% 65.08 Delayed Quote.5.12%
EDISON SPA 1.98% 1.03 End-of-day quote.8.88%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.54% 14.09 Real-time Quote.3.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
09:24aNeptune Energy, DEA bid for Edison's oil and gas assets - sources
RE
09:12aAs the road gets bumpier for truckmakers, AB Volvo faces emissions pothole
RE
07:38aBASF : opens first phase of antioxidants manufacturing plant in China
AQ
03:32aBASF : BASFS Coatings Division Acquires Polymer Ventures Paint Detackification B..
AQ
01/24BASF : partners with Pantone® Color Institute to create a shade collection inspi..
PU
01/23BASF : opens first phase of the new antioxidants manufacturing plant in Shanghai
PU
01/23Germany to fund research facility for EV battery technology
RE
01/23BASF : launches Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) Resource Center, offering ..
PU
01/23BASF : recognized as global leader in corporate climate action and water securit..
PU
01/21SOLVAY : EU Commission clears Solvay's Polyamides divestment to BASF
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 256 M
EBIT 2018 6 409 M
Net income 2018 4 813 M
Debt 2018 17 523 M
Yield 2018 5,06%
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 12,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 58 314 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 72,4 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF5.12%66 019
DOWDUPONT5.52%129 235
SASOL LIMITED-2.32%18 834
ROYAL DSM11.81%16 407
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT6.81%14 844
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.14.99%12 804
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.