BASF (BAS)

BASF (BAS)
  Report  
News 
News

Sika's Parex deal highlights building materials buyouts

01/08/2019 | 10:14am EST
Logo of Swiss chemical group Sika is seen at a plant in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika AG has agreed to buy French rival Parex in a 2.5 billion Swiss franc (£2 billion) deal, the latest in a wave of consolidation in the construction materials sector.



The global market for construction chemicals, whose products are used to waterproof and strengthen cement in projects such as the Gotthard Base Tunnel under the Alps, is worth around $70 billion (£55 billion), analysts estimate.

Sika is buying Parex from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. The deal is the biggest in Europe's construction materials sector for the last three-and-a-half years.

Sika has been on the hunt for large acquisitions since it saw off a hostile takeover attempt from France's Saint-Gobain last year.

Although Sika is one of the largest companies in the area, other heavyweights such as Germany's Henkel and Saint-Gobain itself are looking to buy up some of the hundreds of smaller companies. The top ten players account for around 40 percent of the industry.

"This is still a very fragmented sector, with companies like Sika looking to act as consolidators. There could be further deals by Sika and others," said Phil Roseberg, an analyst at Bernstein.

Smaller chemicals companies often have one or two niche products which are attractive to larger rivals because they can roll them out to global markets, he said.

Larger players are also interested in local companies' distribution channels to cross-sell their own products.

MORE DEALS AHEAD

Chief Executive Paul Schuler said on Tuesday Sika was looking to buy four to six companies this year, although it would pause on making bigger buys as it digested Parex.

Sika is also interested in parts of BASF's construction chemicals business, which has been put up for sale and would carry a price tag of around 3 billion euros (£2.7 billion).

"We have looked at BASF's construction business, but a complete takeover is not possible," Schuler said.

"We would have to see what is going on if they split. If they split we would have to look at it."

CVC bought Parex in 2014 for 880 million euros, and Parex has since acquired 11 firms. CVC declined to comment on the money it made on this investment.

Schuler said he did not want to consolidate the sector, but grow with the "right acquisitions" and would not buy loss-making companies to increase its own market share.

Parex generated core profit of around 195 million Swiss francs from sales of 1.2 billion francs in 2018.

Analyst Bernd Pomrehn, an analyst at Bank Vontobel in Zurich, said Sika was a logical buyer for Parex, given their very similar margins and growth record.

"This is a good deal and the price is lower than rumoured last year. This will not stop Sika's growth ambitions and the company could still make some more big acquisitions," he said.

The 2.5 billion Swiss franc price tag refers to Parex's enterprise value.

The Parex deal would enable Sika to increase its sales above 8 billion francs this year, the company said.

Sika boosted 2018 sales to 7.09 billion Swiss francs, beating its target of 7 billion for the first time.

But the company's stock was trading down 2.5 percent as analysts and investors were unimpressed by the company's lower than expected core profit forecast for 2018.

(Additional reporting by Gaurika Juneja and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF 1.54% 63.89 Delayed Quote.4.14%
HENKEL 0.53% 95.54 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
SAINT-GOBAIN 2.08% 29.745 Real-time Quote.-0.09%
SIKA AG -2.95% 121.9 Delayed Quote.0.64%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 299 M
EBIT 2018 6 472 M
Net income 2018 4 796 M
Debt 2018 17 592 M
Yield 2018 5,09%
P/E ratio 2018 11,76
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 57 772 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,2 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF4.14%66 130
DOWDUPONT2.34%125 633
SASOL LIMITED1.17%19 131
ROYAL DSM1.48%15 056
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT1.81%14 307
EVONIK INDUSTRIES3.39%12 023
