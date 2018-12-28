Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built - EU's Oettinger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:03pm CET
Floating excavators prepare an underwater trench for the North Stream 2 pipeline close to Lubmin

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline is no reason to stop the project and any attempt to do so would be difficult now that it is being built, European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said.

Trump has attacked Berlin for supporting the $11 billion gas pipeline spanning the Baltic Sea, accusing Germany in July of being a "captive" of Russia due to its reliance on Russian energy.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said last month that Washington retained the option of imposing sanctions on companies working on the pipeline, which would bring Russian gas directly to Germany.

Berlin and Moscow have been at odds since Russia annexed Crimea four years ago, but they have a common interest in the Nord Stream 2 project, which will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 route from next year.

"I was never a great supporter of Nord Stream 2," Oettinger, the EU's budget commissioner, told German magazine Der Spiegel. "But the truth is the pipeline has long been under construction and can no longer so easily be stopped."

He added: "Trump's threats are no reason for that."

Germany refuses to join opposition to the project from many EU states and - thus far - from the EU executive, describing it as a private enterprise.

Washington is concerned that the pipeline, which will bypass Ukraine by running under the Baltic Sea, will strip Ukraine of important transit revenue and says Moscow is using the project to divide Europe.

Ukraine derives up to 3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) from transit charges.

Construction of the project is progressing.

Oettinger, a German, pressed Russian gas giant Gazprom, which is leading the project, to agree "a fair deal on the further use of the existing pipelines through Ukraine".

Gazprom is the sole shareholder in Nord Stream 2, shouldering half of the 9.5 billion euro ($10.89 billion) construction cost. Gazprom's European partners are Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, Anglo-Dutch group Royal Dutch Shell, France's Engie and Austria's OMV.

($1 = 0.8720 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF 1.21% 60.33 Delayed Quote.-34.96%
ENGIE 1.91% 12.255 Real-time Quote.-16.15%
GAZPROM PAO --End-of-day quote.
OMV AG -0.82% 37.65 End-of-day quote.-28.85%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.84% 25.41 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
UNIPER SE 1.40% 22.5 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
02:03pTough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built - EU's Oettinger
RE
12/21BASF : invests in new mobile emissions catalysts production facility in Shanghai..
AQ
12/21BASF : Invests in New Mobile Emissions Catalysts Production Facility in Shanghai
AQ
12/20BASF : to Expand Methane Sulfonic Acid Capacity
DJ
12/19BASF : bets on Nunhems seed brand to grow agri solutions biz
AQ
12/19BASF : Master Builders Solutions® provides digital planning tool for the constru..
PU
12/19BASF : for the first time makes products with chemically recycled plastics
AQ
12/17BASF : Germany's BASF Plans More Price Increases to Offset Higher Raw Material C..
DJ
12/15BASF : Expands its Production Network for Certified Palm Products
AQ
12/14BASF : launched range of construction chemicals in more than 200 retail outlets ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 282 M
EBIT 2018 6 473 M
Net income 2018 4 797 M
Debt 2018 17 585 M
Yield 2018 5,36%
P/E ratio 2018 11,15
P/E ratio 2019 11,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 56 227 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 74,2 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-34.96%64 418
DOWDUPONT-26.66%119 828
SASOL LIMITED-0.91%18 263
ROYAL DSM-13.42%14 595
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-18.10%13 652
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-30.83%11 783
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.