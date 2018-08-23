Log in
BASF INDIA LTD
BASF India : New smartphone apps to help growers in Southeast Asia increase crop yield and quality

08/23/2018 | 03:52am CEST
  • xarvio™ SCOUTING and FIELD MANAGER apps to be launched for use by farmers in Asia
  • Apps help growers identify weeds and diseases, analyze plant health, and optimize crop protection application timing
  • Showcased at Agritechnica Asia, August 22-24, booth E18, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)

Bangkok, Thailand - Two new smartphone apps from xarvio™ Digital Farming Solutions will soon allow farmers to monitor the health of their crops and get recommendations for the application and dosage of crop protection products, helping them be more efficient and profitable. The forthcoming launch of the new apps across Asia will provide the region's growers valuable new tools for improving crop yield and quality via digital technology.

'Farmers in Asia are eager to adopt new methods. With policies such as Thailand 4.0 helping to drive changes in the agricultural sector, we are excited to be preparing to launch these new tools. With these digital technologies, growers can improve crop quality and increase yields', said Andree-Georg Girg, Global Head Commercial Operations for Digital Farming.

The first app, xarvio SCOUTING, helps farmers regularly inspect their fields and monitor plant health and signs of potential pest infestations using an advanced algorithm for problem identification. Using just a photo from smartphone, xarvio SCOUTING can help farmers identify weeds, recognize crop diseases, analyze leaf damage and measure the nitrogen uptake of crops. Armed with this information, farmers can more accurately diagnose issues and select the appropriate treatments.

In addition, the xarvio FIELD MANAGER app uses imaging and sensor technology from satellites and other data to monitor the status of their fields, and helps farmers understand potential risks for infestations and provides spray timing and dosage suggestions.

To give a preview of the new tools, both xarvio apps will be showcased at the Agritechnica Asia, August 22-24, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) - booth E18.

The official launch of xarvio SCOUTING in Asia is planned for later this year, with FIELD MANAGER to follow in 2019. The app currently supports crops such as corn, soy, potatoes, with expanded functionality for other crops such as rice and sugarcane coming soon. Asian language support is also planned.

A new addition to BASF's agricultural solutions portfolio, the xarvio Digital Farming Solutions platform brings together world-class expertise in digital technology, data analysis and artificial intelligence to develop tools that help grower optimize their operations.

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this possible. That's why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real world ideas that work - for farmers, society and the planet. In 2017, our division generated sales of €5.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 01:51:02 UTC
