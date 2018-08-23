BASF India : New smartphone apps to help growers in Southeast Asia increase crop yield and quality

xarvio™ SCOUTING and FIELD MANAGER apps to be launched for use by farmers in Asia

Apps help growers identify weeds and diseases, analyze plant health, and optimize crop protection application timing

Showcased at Agritechnica Asia, August 22-24, booth E18, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)

Bangkok, Thailand - Two new smartphone apps from xarvio™ Digital Farming Solutions will soon allow farmers to monitor the health of their crops and get recommendations for the application and dosage of crop protection products, helping them be more efficient and profitable. The forthcoming launch of the new apps across Asia will provide the region's growers valuable new tools for improving crop yield and quality via digital technology.

'Farmers in Asia are eager to adopt new methods. With policies such as Thailand 4.0 helping to drive changes in the agricultural sector, we are excited to be preparing to launch these new tools. With these digital technologies, growers can improve crop quality and increase yields', said Andree-Georg Girg, Global Head Commercial Operations for Digital Farming.

The first app, xarvio SCOUTING, helps farmers regularly inspect their fields and monitor plant health and signs of potential pest infestations using an advanced algorithm for problem identification. Using just a photo from smartphone, xarvio SCOUTING can help farmers identify weeds, recognize crop diseases, analyze leaf damage and measure the nitrogen uptake of crops. Armed with this information, farmers can more accurately diagnose issues and select the appropriate treatments.

In addition, the xarvio FIELD MANAGER app uses imaging and sensor technology from satellites and other data to monitor the status of their fields, and helps farmers understand potential risks for infestations and provides spray timing and dosage suggestions.

To give a preview of the new tools, both xarvio apps will be showcased at the Agritechnica Asia, August 22-24, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) - booth E18.

The official launch of xarvio SCOUTING in Asia is planned for later this year, with FIELD MANAGER to follow in 2019. The app currently supports crops such as corn, soy, potatoes, with expanded functionality for other crops such as rice and sugarcane coming soon. Asian language support is also planned.

A new addition to BASF's agricultural solutions portfolio, the xarvio Digital Farming Solutions platform brings together world-class expertise in digital technology, data analysis and artificial intelligence to develop tools that help grower optimize their operations.

