BASF India Ltd

BASF INDIA LTD (BASF)
News

BASF India : appoints Ketan Joshi to lead Petrochemicals in Asia Pacific

09/04/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Hong Kong - September 4, 2018 - BASF has appointed Ketan Joshi to lead its Petrochemicals business unit in Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong, effective September 1, 2018.

Joshi started his career with BASF in 2006 in the R&D department. He then held various management positions in Corporate Strategy, as well as in Product Management and Global Strategy for the Intermediates Division. He was most recently Head of Strategic Marketing and Projects, Intermediates Asia Pacific. As Vice President, Petrochemicals Asia Pacific, he will focus on expanding the business and supporting BASF's customers and partners in the region.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:06:01 UTC
