BASF India : appoints Ketan Joshi to lead Petrochemicals in Asia Pacific

Hong Kong - September 4, 2018 - BASF has appointed Ketan Joshi to lead its Petrochemicals business unit in Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong, effective September 1, 2018.

Joshi started his career with BASF in 2006 in the R&D department. He then held various management positions in Corporate Strategy, as well as in Product Management and Global Strategy for the Intermediates Division. He was most recently Head of Strategic Marketing and Projects, Intermediates Asia Pacific. As Vice President, Petrochemicals Asia Pacific, he will focus on expanding the business and supporting BASF's customers and partners in the region.

