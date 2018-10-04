BASF India : to expand production capacity of acrylic dispersions in Malaysia

New production line to serve growing demand in ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand markets

Investment would double production capacity of acrylic dispersions for construction, coatings and adhesives

New line operational by 2020

Hong Kong - October 4, 2018 - BASF plans to double its capacity for acrylics dispersions with a new production line at its site in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. Through the investment, BASF aims to provide a reliable supply of high quality dispersions solutions to customers in the fast-growing ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand markets.

'There is a growing need for our latest generation of innovations, including low-VOC low-odor acrylic dispersions for architectural coatings, construction and adhesives industries. This capacity increase is meant to help address that need and support the development of our customers in the region,' said Jeff Knight, Senior Vice President, Dispersions and Resins Asia Pacific, BASF.

The investment project also includes a revamp of the waste water treatment facility, with the addition of a condensed water stripping system.

'This new investment would double the production capacity by early 2020. It will be a driving force to support our customers' growth in the region,' said Peter van der Zwan, Director, Local Business Management - ASEAN & ANZ, Dispersions and Resins, BASF.

BASF began production of dispersions in Pasir Gudang in 2015, and currently operates one line at the plant. The site, which was first established in 1999, is located in the Johor Free Trade Zone, a key site for export.

