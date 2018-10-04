Log in
BASF INDIA LTD (BASF)
BASF India : to expand production capacity of acrylic dispersions in Malaysia

10/04/2018 | 08:18am CEST
  • New production line to serve growing demand in ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand markets
  • Investment would double production capacity of acrylic dispersions for construction, coatings and adhesives
  • New line operational by 2020

Hong Kong - October 4, 2018 - BASF plans to double its capacity for acrylics dispersions with a new production line at its site in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. Through the investment, BASF aims to provide a reliable supply of high quality dispersions solutions to customers in the fast-growing ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand markets.

'There is a growing need for our latest generation of innovations, including low-VOC low-odor acrylic dispersions for architectural coatings, construction and adhesives industries. This capacity increase is meant to help address that need and support the development of our customers in the region,' said Jeff Knight, Senior Vice President, Dispersions and Resins Asia Pacific, BASF.

The investment project also includes a revamp of the waste water treatment facility, with the addition of a condensed water stripping system.

'This new investment would double the production capacity by early 2020. It will be a driving force to support our customers' growth in the region,' said Peter van der Zwan, Director, Local Business Management - ASEAN & ANZ, Dispersions and Resins, BASF.

BASF began production of dispersions in Pasir Gudang in 2015, and currently operates one line at the plant. The site, which was first established in 1999, is located in the Johor Free Trade Zone, a key site for export.

About BASF's Dispersions & Pigments division

The Dispersions & Pigments division of BASF develops, produces and markets a range of high-quality pigments, resins, additives and polymer dispersions worldwide. These raw materials are used in formulations for coatings and paints, printing and packaging products, construction chemicals, adhesives, fiber bondings, plastics, and paper as well as for electronic applications such as displays. With its comprehensive product portfolio and its extensive knowledge of the industry, the Dispersions & Pigments division offers its customers innovative and sustainable solutions and helps them advance their formulations. For further information about the Dispersions & Pigments division, please visit www.dispersions-pigments.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:17:07 UTC
