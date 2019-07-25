Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : 2Q Sales Fell, Profit Jumped Due to Wintershall Spinoff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:04am EDT

By Kim Richters

BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Thursday that second-quarter profit jumped while sales fell after the company booked a sizeable gain from the spin-off of its oil-and-gas business.

The chemical company's net profit grew to 6.46 billion euros ($7.20 billion) from EUR1.48 billion in the same period a year earlier. The boost was predominantly due to the merger of BASF's oil-and-gas business Wintershall and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, which was completed in May.

Sales fell to EUR15.16 billion from EUR15.78 billion.

The German company said its earnings before interest and taxes before special items--which strips out the effects of the oil-and-gas deal--was EUR1.05 billion.

The company said the macroeconomic environment became challenging in the second quarter. "There is currently high uncertainty, low visibility and poor predictability," Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller said.

BASF backed its outlook for the full year, which it adjusted in early July. It now forecasts a slight decline in sales and a drop of up to 30% in EBIT before special items.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF SE
02:04aBASF : 2Q Sales Fell, Profit Jumped Due to Wintershall Spinoff
DJ
01:28aBASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter
RE
07/24Synthetic Dyes & Pigments Market - 2019 Global Report By Type And By Key Play..
AQ
07/24COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
RE
07/23BASF : Supervisory Board extends appointment of three Board members
PU
07/23BASF : Extends Appointments of Three Board Members
DJ
07/17Johnson Matthey battles lower profit at its biggest unit
RE
07/17Bearings maker SKF's profit falls, reassures on Chinese autos
RE
07/15Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco calms demand jitters
RE
07/15OMV Invests EUR64 Million in New Unit at German Refinery
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 62 895 M
EBIT 2019 5 088 M
Net income 2019 3 357 M
Debt 2019 17 838 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 58 691 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 66,14  €
Last Close Price 63,90  €
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE5.73%65 394
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-30.90%54 747
ROYAL DSM61.11%22 225
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.09%15 035
SASOL LIMITED-21.59%14 906
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG22.75%13 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group