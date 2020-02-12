BASF : Building Battery Materials Plant in Germany

By Kim Richters



BASF SE said Wednesday that it is building a plant for the production of battery materials for electric vehicles at its location in Schwarzheide, Germany.

The German chemicals conglomerate said the plant will produce cathode active materials and will have an initial capacity to supply around 400,000 electric vehicles a year with battery materials.

Operations at the plant will start in 2022, the company said, without giving financial details for the project.

