BASF SE

(BAS)
BASF : Building Battery Materials Plant in Germany
DJ
03:37aBASF : Chemetall receives the Airbus SQIP award for the 6th consecutive year
AQ
02/10AIR LIQUIDE : Signs Three Contract With BASF in Belgium
DJ
BASF : Building Battery Materials Plant in Germany

02/12/2020 | 05:49am EST

By Kim Richters

BASF SE said Wednesday that it is building a plant for the production of battery materials for electric vehicles at its location in Schwarzheide, Germany.

The German chemicals conglomerate said the plant will produce cathode active materials and will have an initial capacity to supply around 400,000 electric vehicles a year with battery materials.

Operations at the plant will start in 2022, the company said, without giving financial details for the project.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

