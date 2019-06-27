Log in
BASF SE

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : Chemicals Giant BASF to Cut 5% of Global Workforce -- Update

06/27/2019 | 11:12am EDT

By Ruth Bender

BERLIN -- BASF SE said it would cut 6,000 jobs, roughly 5% of its global workforce, as part of a broader plan to boost profits at the German chemicals giant that has suffered from slowing demand in one of its key global markets: cars.

BASF, whose chemicals can be found in nearly everything from car seats to detergents, said the cuts would generate EUR300 million ($341 million) in annual savings and would take place by the end of 2021.

About half of the cuts would affect Germany, mostly at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, as the company aims to simplify processes and reduce administrative functions, said a BASF spokesman.

The company has suffered from slowing global economic growth, notably in the car market, which includes some of the chemical giant's biggest clients. Trade friction between the U.S. and China has also weighed on its results.

After a difficult 2018, the group's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 24% to EUR1.7 billion in the first quarter of the year, dragged down in part by the more challenging global economy. BASF's sales volumes fell 4% in the first quarter as customers took a cautious stance, the company said.

However, the company would still have forged ahead with its restructuring independent of the economy, the spokesman said.

Chief Executive Martin Brudermüller, who took over just over a year ago, laid out a plan last November that aims to simplify the company's central functions and reorganize regional structures.

The company's so-called excellence program announced in November aims to contribute EUR2 billion annually to BASF's earnings from the end of 2021. Mr. Brudermüller said it would save costs in areas from production to logistics, research and development.

Write to Ruth Bender at Ruth.Bender@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 65 080 M
EBIT 2019 6 213 M
Net income 2019 4 146 M
Debt 2019 18 681 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 13,55
P/E ratio 2020 12,19
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 57 056 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,2 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE2.85%64 932
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-30.33%55 195
ROYAL DSM52.16%21 450
SASOL LIMITED-16.63%15 417
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT12.83%15 318
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.99%13 164
