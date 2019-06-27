BASF : Chemicals Giant BASF to Cut 5% of Global Workforce -- Update

By Ruth Bender

BERLIN -- BASF SE said it would cut 6,000 jobs, roughly 5% of its global workforce, as part of a broader plan to boost profits at the German chemicals giant that has suffered from slowing demand in one of its key global markets: cars.

BASF, whose chemicals can be found in nearly everything from car seats to detergents, said the cuts would generate EUR300 million ($341 million) in annual savings and would take place by the end of 2021.

About half of the cuts would affect Germany, mostly at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, as the company aims to simplify processes and reduce administrative functions, said a BASF spokesman.

The company has suffered from slowing global economic growth, notably in the car market, which includes some of the chemical giant's biggest clients. Trade friction between the U.S. and China has also weighed on its results.

After a difficult 2018, the group's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 24% to EUR1.7 billion in the first quarter of the year, dragged down in part by the more challenging global economy. BASF's sales volumes fell 4% in the first quarter as customers took a cautious stance, the company said.

However, the company would still have forged ahead with its restructuring independent of the economy, the spokesman said.

Chief Executive Martin Brudermüller, who took over just over a year ago, laid out a plan last November that aims to simplify the company's central functions and reorganize regional structures.

The company's so-called excellence program announced in November aims to contribute EUR2 billion annually to BASF's earnings from the end of 2021. Mr. Brudermüller said it would save costs in areas from production to logistics, research and development.

