By Carlo Martuscelli

BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Thursday that it acquired Dutch natural flavors company Isobionics for an unspecified amount in order to establish itself in the food and flavors market.

In addition to the acquisition, BASF also said it has signed a collaboration agreement with Conagen. The deal will allow it to supply natural vanillin, a high-demand aroma ingredient.

