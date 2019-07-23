BASF : Extends Appointments of Three Board Members

By Kim Richters



Germany's BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Tuesday that its supervisory board extended the appointment of board members Saori Dubourg, Markus Kamieth and Wayne T. Smith.

Ms. Dubourg and Mr. Kamieth, who joined the board two years ago, were appointed until the end of the annual shareholder's meeting in 2025, the chemical company said.

Ms. Dubourg is responsible for the company's agricultural solutions, among other divisions, while Mr. Kamieth heads business units such as dispersions and pigments.

Mr. Smith's renewed appointment will run until the company's annual shareholder's meeting in 2022. Mr. Smith joined the board seven years ago and is currently chairman and chief executive of the company's North American affiliate.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com