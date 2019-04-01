BASF : Master Builders Solutions® presents MasterTop 1327-20dB at Architect@Work roadshow in Stockholm

The only liquid-applied seamless flooring system in the market allowing noise reduction of up to 20dB

Innovative flooring system which combines outstanding acoustic performance, exclusive design and sustainable properties

BRE Global certified flooring solution for BREAAM building certification

As part of the European roadshow Architect@Work, the Master Builders Solutions® experts will present MasterTop 1327-20dB at Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 3 and 4, booth number 7. Upcoming editions of the tradeshow in 2019, where MasterTop will be showcased, take place in Kortrijk, Belgium, Oslo, Norway, Madrid, Spain, and Paris, France.

MasterTop 1327-20dB is a seamless polyurethane flooring system that offers great advantages in terms of room acoustics, design and sustainability as demonstrated by the recent achievement of the Building Research Establishment (BRE) Global certification. MasterTop 1327-20dB is the ideal solution for any environment where a pleasing appearance, high walking comfort and minimum noise levels are required, such as hospitals, educational facilities, offices, hotels and museums.

It is the only liquid-applied flooring system in the world allowing a reduction of up to 20dB in vertical sound transmission - e.g. impact noise - thanks to an innovative soundproofing layer also applied in liquid form like all the other components of MasterTop 1327 systems. Thus, the application of the flooring is simplified, especially in rooms with complex shapes, and allows maximum creative freedom as well as individual floor designs.

MasterTop 1327-20dB is also part of Master Builders Solutions' sustainability campaign, which was honored with German Award of Online Communication 2018 for the best microsite. This year, the campaign is a nominee for German Brand Award 2019. The Master Builders Solutions experts together with European customers present selected cases that demonstrate how superior chemistry can enable customers to increase their productivity while decreasing operational costs and carbon footprint. A specific customer success story on MasterTop 1327-20dB and its significant noise reduction properties is available on BASF's sustainability campaign website at: www.sustainability.master-builders-solutions.basf.com

MasterTop 1327-20dB belongs to a complete series of systems which contribute to optimal indoor air quality and comply with the low emission limits of the 'German Committee for Health-related Evaluation of Building Products' (AgBB). Furthermore, they are certified by the 'Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology' (BREEAM) and meet the requirements of the 'Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design' (LEED) standards. Thanks to their extreme durability and easy maintenance, they also generate low life-cycle costs.

MasterTop 1300 flooring systems achieve A+ ratings in BRE's Green Guide

Systems of the MasterTop 1300 series, a polyurethane resin flooring range including MasterTop 1327-20dB, are now A+ listed for different specifications in the BRE's Green Guide that gives designers and specifiers guidance on the best environmental choices when selecting construction materials and components.



The BRE assessment measures building materials' environmental impact across their entire life cycle. BRE Global approved building types are categorized as domestic, health, industrial, commercial, retail or education. Specifiers can search under these building types for rated materials for many aspects of the building's construction such as windows, walls, roofs and floor finishes.