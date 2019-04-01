Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : Master Builders Solutions® presents MasterTop 1327-20dB at Architect@Work roadshow in Stockholm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT
  • The only liquid-applied seamless flooring system in the market allowing noise reduction of up to 20dB
  • Innovative flooring system which combines outstanding acoustic performance, exclusive design and sustainable properties
  • BRE Global certified flooring solution for BREAAM building certification

As part of the European roadshow Architect@Work, the Master Builders Solutions® experts will present MasterTop 1327-20dB at Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 3 and 4, booth number 7. Upcoming editions of the tradeshow in 2019, where MasterTop will be showcased, take place in Kortrijk, Belgium, Oslo, Norway, Madrid, Spain, and Paris, France.

MasterTop 1327-20dB is a seamless polyurethane flooring system that offers great advantages in terms of room acoustics, design and sustainability as demonstrated by the recent achievement of the Building Research Establishment (BRE) Global certification. MasterTop 1327-20dB is the ideal solution for any environment where a pleasing appearance, high walking comfort and minimum noise levels are required, such as hospitals, educational facilities, offices, hotels and museums.

It is the only liquid-applied flooring system in the world allowing a reduction of up to 20dB in vertical sound transmission - e.g. impact noise - thanks to an innovative soundproofing layer also applied in liquid form like all the other components of MasterTop 1327 systems. Thus, the application of the flooring is simplified, especially in rooms with complex shapes, and allows maximum creative freedom as well as individual floor designs.

MasterTop 1327-20dB is also part of Master Builders Solutions' sustainability campaign, which was honored with German Award of Online Communication 2018 for the best microsite. This year, the campaign is a nominee for German Brand Award 2019. The Master Builders Solutions experts together with European customers present selected cases that demonstrate how superior chemistry can enable customers to increase their productivity while decreasing operational costs and carbon footprint. A specific customer success story on MasterTop 1327-20dB and its significant noise reduction properties is available on BASF's sustainability campaign website at: www.sustainability.master-builders-solutions.basf.com

MasterTop 1327-20dB belongs to a complete series of systems which contribute to optimal indoor air quality and comply with the low emission limits of the 'German Committee for Health-related Evaluation of Building Products' (AgBB). Furthermore, they are certified by the 'Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology' (BREEAM) and meet the requirements of the 'Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design' (LEED) standards. Thanks to their extreme durability and easy maintenance, they also generate low life-cycle costs.

MasterTop 1300 flooring systems achieve A+ ratings in BRE's Green Guide

Systems of the MasterTop 1300 series, a polyurethane resin flooring range including MasterTop 1327-20dB, are now A+ listed for different specifications in the BRE's Green Guide that gives designers and specifiers guidance on the best environmental choices when selecting construction materials and components.

The BRE assessment measures building materials' environmental impact across their entire life cycle. BRE Global approved building types are categorized as domestic, health, industrial, commercial, retail or education. Specifiers can search under these building types for rated materials for many aspects of the building's construction such as windows, walls, roofs and floor finishes.

The Green Guide's online resource can be accessed at: www.greenbooklive.com

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:16:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF SE
04:17aBASF : Master Builders Solutions® presents MasterTop 1327-20dB at Architect@Work..
PU
03/28BASF : Opens Catalysts and Processes Pilot Plant Facility
AQ
03/27BASF : targets Nigeria women with hair, skin technology
AQ
03/26BASF : opens innovative research center for catalysts and processes in Ludwigsha..
PU
03/25BASF : BASFs support enables access to fresh drinking water in Chengalpattu
AQ
03/25BASF : Colors and Effects® Brand and the Pantone Color Institute™ Complete..
PU
03/21BASF : launches MyConcrete app in Asia-Pacific
AQ
03/21BASF : targets Nigerian women with hair, skin technology
AQ
03/20BASF : launches MyConcrete app for instant access to concrete information - Pres..
AQ
03/20BASF : launches MyConcrete app for instant access to concrete information - Pres..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 64 558 M
EBIT 2019 6 301 M
Net income 2019 4 292 M
Debt 2019 18 194 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 60 188 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 72,2 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE8.49%67 513
DOWDUPONT INC.-0.32%118 871
ROYAL DSM36.00%19 772
SASOL LIMITED7.11%19 533
EVONIK INDUSTRIES11.38%12 691
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-4.01%10 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About