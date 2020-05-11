Log in
BASF SE

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/11 11:07:31 am
45.143 EUR   -2.37%
10:50aBASF SE : Downgraded to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
05/08BASF : prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions
AQ
05/07BASF ranks 14 on list of DiversityInc Top 50 Companies
GL
BASF SE : Downgraded to Neutral by DZ Bank

05/11/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DZ Bank downgrades his rating from Buy to Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 56 023 M
EBIT 2020 3 479 M
Net income 2020 1 821 M
Debt 2020 14 061 M
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 42 470 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,13  €
Last Close Price 46,24  €
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-31.34%46 098
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.43%47 024
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-26.90%34 437
ROYAL DSM-1.03%21 173
FMC CORPORATION-6.35%12 101
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-17.82%11 289
Categories
