Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 03:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2019 / 09:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Saori
Last name(s): Dubourg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.00 EUR 91500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
61.00 EUR 91500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51473  29.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF SE
03:50aBASF SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/28ESTEE LAUDER : Project Lampung - Enhancing the Sustainable Production of Palm Oi..
AQ
05/28BASF : Invests in Longwater Advanced Materials Fund
AQ
05/27BASF : develops zero-CO2 production process for methanol
AQ
05/25BASF : Este Lauder, RSPO Partner to Enhance Sustainable Palm Oil Production
AQ
05/25BASF : Develops Process for Climate-Friendly Methanol Production
AQ
05/25BASF : aims for industrial scale CO2-free methanol production
AQ
05/23BASF : Estee Lauder Partner Up on Sustainable Palm Oil Project
DJ
05/23BASF : and Emerson combine to boost flexibility and production
AQ
05/22BASF : to Build Plants for Engineering Plastics and TPUs in China
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 65 175 M
EBIT 2019 6 267 M
Net income 2019 4 247 M
Debt 2019 18 561 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
P/E ratio 2020 11,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 55 008 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 73,5 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-0.84%61 433
DOWDUPONT INC.-12.90%69 818
ROYAL DSM43.48%20 567
SASOL LIMITED-12.17%15 511
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG14.95%13 239
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-12.16%9 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About