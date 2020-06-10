Log in
BASF SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/10/2020 | 10:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2020 / 16:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tatjana
Last name(s): Diether

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.5466 EUR 1150.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.5466 EUR 1150.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60533  10.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
