BASF SE

(BAS)
BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

0
06/12/2019 | 10:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

12.06.2019 / 16:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF SE hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Payment report
Date of disclosure / German: June 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 24, 2019 German: http://basf.com/konzernzahlungsbericht English: http://basf.com/grouppaymentreport


12.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

823551  12.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 65 093 M
EBIT 2019 6 255 M
Net income 2019 4 233 M
Debt 2019 18 557 M
Yield 2019 5,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
P/E ratio 2020 11,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 56 284 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 73,2 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE3.94%61 133
DUPONTNEM0.00%56 983
ROYAL DSM46.91%21 038
SASOL LIMITED-9.66%15 963
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.30%12 412
FMC CORPORATION7.75%9 841
