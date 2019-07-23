Log in
BASF SE

BASF SE

(BAS)
BASF : Supervisory Board extends appointment of three Board members

07/23/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Ludwigshafen, Germany - July 23, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of BASF SE today extended the appointments of BASF Board members Saori Dubourg (47), Markus Kamieth (48) and Wayne T. Smith (59). The appointments of Dubourg and Kamieth have been extended until the end of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting in 2025. Smith's appointment has been extended until the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2022. All appointments were originally scheduled to expire in 2020.

Dubourg and Kamieth have been members of BASF's Board of Executive Directors since 2017. Dubourg is responsible for Agricultural Solutions, Construction Chemicals and Bioscience Research, as well as the region Europe.

Kamieth is responsible for the divisions Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, Performance Chemicals, Advanced Materials & Systems Research, BASF New Business and the region South America.

Smith has been a member of BASF's Board of Executive Directors since 2012. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BASF Corporation responsible for Monomers, Performance Materials, Process Research & Chemical Engineering, Market & Business Development, Site & Verbund Management North America, as well as Regional Functions & Country Platforms North America.

Curricula vitae are available online here: https://www.basf.com/global/en/who-we-are/organization/management/board-of-executive-directors.html

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 17:19:09 UTC
EPS Revisions
