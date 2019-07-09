Log in
BASF SE

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
News 
News

BASF Warning Drags Down Chemical Stocks

0
07/09/2019 | 04:19am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Shares in BASF SE fell sharply Tuesday after the German chemical company issued a severe profit warning, weighing down the broader sector.

BASF blamed a slowdown in the global automotive industry and the prolonged trade conflict between China and the U.S. for its troubles, while adverse weather conditions in the U.S. also hit demand for agricultural products.

The company expects second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of around 500 million euros ($560.9 million), more than 60% below consensus expectations, according to Baader Helvea. For the full year, BASF expects EBIT before special items to decline by 30%, compared with a previous estimate for growth of between 1% and 10%.

At 0725 GMT shares were trading 5.3% lower at EUR59.29, while fellow industrial-chemical producers Covestro AG and Wacker Chemie AG both fell more than 5%. The chemical industry was the worst-performing sector on the Stoxx Europe 600, slipping 1.6%.

While several analysts had questioned BASF's ability to hit its ambitious earnings targets, the scale of Monday's warning came as a surprise.

Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann said the warning was worse than feared and predicted more pain to come in the second half.

Meanwhile, Citi's Thomas Wrigglesworth said the warning raises concerns that capital-expenditure plans may be cut, and called upon BASF's management to present a detailed plan to return to growth.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -5.77% 58.98 Delayed Quote.3.63%
COVESTRO AG -5.99% 40.4 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.75% 387 Delayed Quote.15.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.74% 829.04 Delayed Quote.18.08%
WACKER CHEMIE AG -3.24% 63.76 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 62 073 M
EBIT 2019 4 634 M
Net income 2019 3 960 M
Debt 2019 18 778 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 54 640 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 71,8  €
Last Close Price 59,5  €
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE3.63%64 311
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-31.96%55 120
ROYAL DSM55.87%21 830
SASOL LIMITED-18.17%15 257
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.62%15 202
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG17.20%13 376
