|
BASF : YPC Company Limited Factsheet 2019
05/29/2020 | 04:16am EDT
BASF-YPC Company Limited 2019
Facts & Figures
Sales
|
BASF-YPC Company Limited (in million €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,536
|
|
2,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees(as of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees BASF-YPC Company Limited
|
|
|
|
1,942
|
|
1,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Up to and including 25 years
|
%
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Between 26 and 39 years
|
%
|
|
32
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Between 40 and 54 years
|
%
|
|
58
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55 years and up
|
%
|
|
7
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gender: male
|
%
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gender: female
|
%
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Four focus areas
|
Innovation
|
|
Sustainability
|
|
People
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,452
|
11%
|
97
|
4,682
Innovative improvement ideas submitted by employees from all ranks of the company
|
Reduction of greenhouse
|
New hires from external
|
Potential hazards eliminated
|
gas emissions compared
|
market in 2019
|
through self-checks
|
with the previous year
|
|
|
175
|
4
|
50
|
13,152
|
Key suggestions
|
Energy saving projects
|
Interns during 2019
|
Contractors were trained
|
recognised from the
|
to save energy
|
|
related to safety
|
whole improvement ideas
|
signiﬁcantly
|
|
BASF-YPC Company Limited
Environmental protection, health and safety
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity consumption
|
MWh
|
|
1,485,205
|
|
1,450,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steam consumption
|
metric tons
|
|
6,340,322
|
|
5,899,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
MWh
|
|
3,814,265
|
|
3,766,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to air
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greenhouse gas emissions
|
metric tons of CO2-equivalents
|
|
2,752,412
|
|
3,079,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions of air pollutants (without CH4): CO, NOx, NMVOC, SOx, dust, NH3/other Inorganic substances
|
metric tons
|
|
1,505
|
|
1,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to water: Organic substances (COD)
|
metric tons
|
|
307.6
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to water: Nitrogen
|
metric tons
|
|
5.9
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to water: Heavy metals
|
metric tons
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply
|
million cubic meters
|
|
15.33
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water used for production
|
million cubic meters
|
|
6.7
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water used for cooling
|
million cubic meters
|
|
1,208.3
|
|
1,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply by source
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of surface water
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of ground water
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of drinking water
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of waste
|
metric tons
|
|
125,044
|
|
153,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recycling rate (including thermal recovery)
|
%
|
|
|
93
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Through incineration
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landﬁll
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underground storage
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupational safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lost-time injury rate (employees, leased personnel and contractors)
|
per 200.000 workings hours
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fatalities (total)
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Process safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Process safety incidents (PSIs)
|
per 200.000 working hours
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remark: All data are based on BASF's statistical methods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further information
|
Contact
|
Ofﬁce
|
You can ﬁnd this publication on the internet
|
Jin Hongbing
|
No. 8, East Xinhua Road,
|
at basf-ypc.com.cn
|
Public Relations, President Ofﬁce
|
Jiangbei New Area,
|
|
Phone: +86 25 58569817
|
Nanjing, Jiangsu, China
|
|
E-mail:hongbing.jin@basf-ypc.com.cn
|
Phone: +86 25 57770888
Disclaimer
|
|
|
