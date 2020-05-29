Log in
BASF : YPC Company Limited Factsheet 2019

05/29/2020 | 04:16am EDT

BASF-YPC Company Limited 2019

Facts & Figures

Sales

BASF-YPC Company Limited (in million €)

2019

2018

2,536

2,764

Employees(as of December 31, 2019)

2019

2018

Employees BASF-YPC Company Limited

1,942

1,893

Up to and including 25 years

%

3

1

Between 26 and 39 years

%

32

34

Between 40 and 54 years

%

58

61

55 years and up

%

7

4

Gender: male

%

79

Gender: female

%

21

Four focus areas

Innovation

Sustainability

People

Safety

2,452

11%

97

4,682

Innovative improvement ideas submitted by employees from all ranks of the company

Reduction of greenhouse

New hires from external

Potential hazards eliminated

gas emissions compared

market in 2019

through self-checks

with the previous year

175

4

50

13,152

Key suggestions

Energy saving projects

Interns during 2019

Contractors were trained

recognised from the

to save energy

related to safety

whole improvement ideas

signiﬁcantly

BASF-YPC Company Limited

Environmental protection, health and safety

2019

2018

Energy demand

Electricity consumption

MWh

1,485,205

1,450,438

Steam consumption

metric tons

6,340,322

5,899,990

Fuel consumption

MWh

3,814,265

3,766,183

Emissions to air

Greenhouse gas emissions

metric tons of CO2-equivalents

2,752,412

3,079,267

Emissions of air pollutants (without CH4): CO, NOx, NMVOC, SOx, dust, NH3/other Inorganic substances

metric tons

1,505

1,763

Water

Emissions to water: Organic substances (COD)

metric tons

307.6

273

Emissions to water: Nitrogen

metric tons

5.9

4.9

Emissions to water: Heavy metals

metric tons

0.28

0.2

Water supply

million cubic meters

15.33

16

Water used for production

million cubic meters

6.7

6.3

Water used for cooling

million cubic meters

1,208.3

1,254

Water supply by source

Withdrawal of surface water

%

100

100

Withdrawal of ground water

%

0

0

Withdrawal of drinking water

%

0

0

Waste

Total amount of waste

metric tons

125,044

153,345

Recycling rate (including thermal recovery)

%

93

94

Disposal of waste

Through incineration

%

7

5

Landﬁll

%

0

1

Underground storage

%

0

0

Occupational safety

Lost-time injury rate (employees, leased personnel and contractors)

per 200.000 workings hours

0.02

0.19

Fatalities (total)

0

0

Process safety

Process safety incidents (PSIs)

per 200.000 working hours

0.02

0.02

Remark: All data are based on BASF's statistical methods.

Further information

Contact

Ofﬁce

You can ﬁnd this publication on the internet

Jin Hongbing

No. 8, East Xinhua Road,

at basf-ypc.com.cn

Public Relations, President Ofﬁce

Jiangbei New Area,

Phone: +86 25 58569817

Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

E-mail:hongbing.jin@basf-ypc.com.cn

Phone: +86 25 57770888

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:15:02 UTC
