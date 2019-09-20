BASF enters engine coolant market in North America with premium Glysantin brand

Glysantin products will be available in January 2020

U.S. production will be based out of BASF’s site in Cincinnati, Ohio

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF will introduce its Glysantin ® branded engine coolant products to the North American automotive industry in January 2020. Since 1929, Glysantin premium engine coolants and antifreeze products have been serving the industry worldwide. The products offer threefold engine protection against corrosion, overheating and frost – ensuring that the engine’s cooling system works smoothly all year round.

“North America is the most important automotive coolants market in the world, and our local production and presence will be a differentiator for our customers,” said Brian Lieberman, Vice President, Fuel and Lubricant Solutions, BASF. “Capital investments at our production site in Cincinnati are underway, adding to our global footprint, which includes sites in Europe, Asia and South America.”

BASF’s plant in Cincinnati produces esters and synthetic lubricants for the agricultural, transmission fluid, gear and axle lubricant and aviation lubricant markets. The vast technical expertise and production know-how offered by BASF’s operations team is complemented by the site’s location in North America, which provides easy access to raw materials and key customers.

Since Glysantin products have the most approvals by automotive manufacturers , BASF will primarily focus on supplying factory fills for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). For the service fill segment and aftermarket in North America, BASF will partner with Old World Industries (OWI) – the number one antifreeze and engine coolant supplier in the U.S. OWI will offer BASF’s Glysantin products under its various brands, including its PEAK® brand, and leverage its extended distribution network to supply dealerships and retail locations.

For more information on BASF’s Glysantin products visit www.glysantin.de/en .

About Fuel and Lubricant Solutions

The global business unit Fuel and Lubricant Solutions is a leading supplier to the transportation and mineral oil industries worldwide. Offerings cover fuel performance packages, refinery additives, polyisobutenes, engine coolants (Glysantin® brand) and brake fluids as well as lubricant additives, finished lubricants, synthetic base stocks and components for metalworking fluids. The business unit has its main facilities in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Cincinnati and Florham Park in the USA, Nanjing and Shanghai in China, as well as Sao Paulo, Brazil. Research and development is mainly driven out of Ludwigshafen, Germany, Tarrytown, USA and Shanghai, China. Further information is available on the Internet at www.basf.com/fuel-lubricant-solutions.

BASF Fuel and Lubricant Solutions is part of BASF’s Performance Chemicals division. The division’s portfolio also includes Plastic Additives, Kaolin Minerals, as well as Oilfield and Mining Solutions. Customers from a variety of industries including Chemical, Plastic, Consumer Goods, Energy & Resources and Automotive & Transportation benefit from our innovative solutions. To learn more, visit www.performancechemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 20,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2018. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

