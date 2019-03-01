Log in
BASF : gains approval for fungicide innovation Revysol® in Europe

0
03/01/2019
  • Farmers to benefit from Revysol's outstanding performance and improved farm management
  • First product launches for use in cereals expected in 2019/2020
  • Global peak sales potential above €1 billion

Limburgerhof, Germany - Farmers face many challenges in managing their farms profitably, including fewer products available to address increasing resistance. This reduction stems from steadily tightening regulations and the difficulty of finding new active ingredients. BASF's fungicide innovation Revysol® is the first Isopropanol-Azole being introduced to the market. This makes its approval in the EU an important milestone for bringing farmers in Europe and around the globe a novel, high-performing tool to fight resistance and optimize their farm operations.

'Farmers are looking for innovative and sustainable solutions to improve their farm operations. Revysol allows them to manage their farm more efficiently and to reduce weather-related risks. It also delivers higher and more consistent yields, which maximize their income,' said Livio Tedeschi, Senior Vice President Europe, Middle East, Africa and CIS at BASF's Agricultural Solutions division.

Cereals are the most important row crops in Europe, covering more than 50 percent of all cultivated land, therefore BASF filed product registrations for these crops first. Revysol is highly effective against important diseases, such as Septoria tritici and rusts in wheat or Ramularia in barley. Revysol-based product launches for use in cereals are expected in 2019 for the 2020 season, pending national authorizations.

Further registrations will cover other important crops such as oilseed rape, corn, fruits, grapes and vegetables.

'For designing Revysol, we applied our fungicide, regulatory and sustainability expertise to achieve an outstanding performance while meeting the high level of regulatory standards,' said Jürgen Oldeweme, Senior Vice President Global Product Safety and Registration at BASF's Agricultural Solutions division. 'We are very pleased about the approval in the EU as it provides significant momentum to the registrations of Revysol globally.'

Revysol is expected to become BASF's new global blockbuster fungicide with a targeted peak sales potential above €1 billion. Besides Europe, BASF is applying for registrations in Asia Pacific and the Americas for more than 40 crops. The active ingredient will be available in customized formulations to enable farmers worldwide to better protect their crops under various growing conditions.

More information at www.revysol.com.

Receive the latest press releases from BASF via WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet. Register for our news service at basf.com/whatsapp-news.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:08:04 UTC
