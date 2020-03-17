Log in
BASF : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting

03/17/2020 | 11:55am EDT
  • Annual Shareholders' Meeting of BASF SE will not take place as planned on April 30, 2020 due to corona pandemic; postponement to a later date

Ludwigshafen - March 17, 2020 - Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (SARS‑CoV‑2) in Germany, BASF SE will not be able to hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2020 at the Rosengarten Congress Center as planned. The health of employees, shareholders and the service providers involved takes priority. The state of Baden-Württemberg has banned events with more than 100 participants for the time being until June 15, 2020.

As a result of the postponement of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the proposed dividend cannot be paid out on May 6, 2020 as planned. This is subject to a corresponding resolution on the appropriation of profit by the BASF Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Depending on the progression of the virus and the measures imposed by the relevant authorities, BASF SE aims to hold the Annual Shareholders' Meeting within the statutory period of six months after the beginning of the fiscal year (until June 30, 2020) for companies with the legal form of a Societas Europaea (SE). According to the applicable provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act, an annual shareholders' meeting must be held as a physical event.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-20-167

.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:54:08 UTC
