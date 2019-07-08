BASF : slashes second quarter, full year profit outlook

In particular, the company cited a slowdown in automotive demand, particularly in China, and poor weather conditions in North America that hurt sales in the agricultural sector. The ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute also weighed on results, it said.

Full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding special items are expected to be up to 30% below 2018 levels, the company said.

Second-quarter sales were down 4% to 15.2 billion euros (£13.62 billion), and earnings before interest and taxes before special items are expected to fall 47% to 1 billion euros. The company is due to report second quarter results on July 25.

Group second-quarter EBIT is expected to tumble 71% to 500 million euros.

BASF, a maker of petrochemicals, coatings, and catalytic converters, last month said it was aiming for growth in 2019 operating profit at the lower end of a 1-10% range, even as analysts predicted a decline in full-year earnings.

BASF is planning to cut 6,000 positions by 2021 as part of a cost reduction plan.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Deepa Babington)