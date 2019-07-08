Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : slashes second quarter, full year profit outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:51pm EDT
The chemical company BASF building in Levallois-Perret is seen at sunset

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF on Monday warned profit would fall 47% in the second quarter and slashed its forecast for 2019, blaming a global slowdown in economic growth and industrial production.

In particular, the company cited a slowdown in automotive demand, particularly in China, and poor weather conditions in North America that hurt sales in the agricultural sector. The ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute also weighed on results, it said.

Full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding special items are expected to be up to 30% below 2018 levels, the company said.

Second-quarter sales were down 4% to 15.2 billion euros (£13.62 billion), and earnings before interest and taxes before special items are expected to fall 47% to 1 billion euros. The company is due to report second quarter results on July 25.

Group second-quarter EBIT is expected to tumble 71% to 500 million euros.

BASF, a maker of petrochemicals, coatings, and catalytic converters, last month said it was aiming for growth in 2019 operating profit at the lower end of a 1-10% range, even as analysts predicted a decline in full-year earnings.

BASF is planning to cut 6,000 positions by 2021 as part of a cost reduction plan.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Deepa Babington)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF SE
02:51pBASF : slashes second quarter, full year profit outlook
RE
01:40pBASF SE : BASF Group: EBIT before special items in Q2 2019 considerably below ex..
EQ
07/05Marshall Wace Bets Big Against BASF
DJ
07/04LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : names Ken Lane executive vice president, Global Olef..
AQ
07/02BASF : Personnel Changes at BASF
PU
06/28Standard Industries, private equity vie for BASF construction chemicals - sou..
RE
06/27BASF : Chemicals Giant BASF to Cut 5% of Global Workforce -- Update
DJ
06/27BASF : Germany's BASF to cut 6,000 jobs, mainly in administration
RE
06/27BASF : Chemical company BASF to drop 6,000 jobs in 'realignment'
AQ
06/27BASF : to Cut 6,000 Jobs, Reshape Organization
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 64 391 M
EBIT 2019 6 204 M
Net income 2019 3 987 M
Debt 2019 18 757 M
Yield 2019 5,20%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 57 359 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 72,0  €
Last Close Price 62,5  €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE3.58%64 311
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-30.42%55 120
ROYAL DSM57.26%21 830
SASOL LIMITED-17.89%15 257
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.78%15 202
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG17.89%13 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About