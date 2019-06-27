Log in
BASF SE

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : to Cut 6,000 Jobs, Reshape Organization

06/27/2019 | 09:43am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Thursday that it plans to cut roughly 6,000 jobs by the end of 2021 as part of an overhaul and to boost its profitability.

The German chemical maker said that it will streamline its administration and simplify procedures, resulting in expecting savings of 300 million euros ($341 million). These initiatives are part of the company's "excellence program" which are intended to contribute EUR2 billion to earnings annually from the end of 2021.

BASF's plan to cut thousands of jobs worldwide will help the company gain efficiency in administration and services as well as in the operating divisions, it said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

