BASF : to double production capacity of automotive refinish coatings at Jiangmen site, China

12/05/2019 | 08:36am EST
  • Additional capacity to support market growth and customers across the region
  • Start-up planned for 2022
  • World-class site with high standards for safety and environmental protection

Jiangmen, China - December 5, 2019 - BASF will continue to invest in its coatings site in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province in South China, by constructing a new facility for automotive refinish coatings that will start production in the first half of 2022.

'Guangdong Province is of strategic importance to BASF in Greater China,' said Zheng Daqing, Senior Vice President, Business and Market Development, BASF Greater China. 'The investment in Jiangmen will double the production capacity of the site. Located in the fast-growing area of the Pearl River Delta, the new facility will enable us to be even closer to our customers, further supporting the automotive industry.'

Acquired from a local family business in 2016, BASF Coatings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. is the company's first automotive refinish coatings production site in Asia. In the past three years, the site has become a world-class production facility, supported by continuous investments in environment, health and safety, product quality, research and development, as well as people.

'We have upgraded the production and environmental protection facilities to meet BASF's world-class standards. At the same time, we have enhanced the skillsets of our employees, with one focus being on environment, health and safety practices. This is how we have built a professional, competitive team and fostered a safe and sustainable corporate culture,' said Patrick Zhao, Senior Vice President, BASF Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific.

BASF's environmental credentials and contributions were recognized by the local Environmental Protection Bureau of Jiangmen: The company was named a 'Green Brand' in October 2018. BASF was the only company in the chemical sector to achieve this status last year.

After the acquisition, BASF established a technology hub in Jiangmen, focusing on color technology and the development of sustainable high-performance products for the refinish and commercial transportation segments in Asia Pacific.

'We now have the full capability to serve the growing local and regional Value-for-Money market with strong product and solution offerings,' continued Zhao. For instance, NORBIN® 66, a new water-borne technology, has helped customers in the Value-for-Money refinish segment to achieve higher performance and be more environmentally friendly.

Today also marks the third anniversary of BASF Coatings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. The manufacturing facility offers a comprehensive portfolio of automotive paints and solutions for commercial vehicles. Together, these brands offer a full system of refinish coatings solutions, including basecoats, topcoats, putty, primer, fillers, toners, clearcoats, hardeners, thinners, additives for accelerated drying and blenders.

BASF SE published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:35:03 UTC
