European second quarter earnings growth lower than expected - Refinitiv

That represents an improvement compared to the previous quarter when earnings fell 2%, but it's down from more than 3.6% growth expected for Q2 two months ago and a sharp decline versus the same quarter of last year when earnings rose 9.7%.

The lower forecast will underscore concerns about the corporate health of Europe Inc as results season kicks off next week amid worries about a broader macroeconomic slowdown across the region.

On Tuesday, German chemicals giant BASF blamed a full-year profit warning on trade frictions, sending shares in the company and the global chemicals sector sharply lower.

Europe's STOXX 600 <.STOXX> second-quarter revenue is seen rising 1% year-on-year, compared with 1.1% a week ago.

