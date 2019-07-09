Log in
European second quarter earnings growth lower than expected - Refinitiv

07/09/2019 | 12:15pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index are expected to report 0.8% earnings growth in the second quarter, down sharply from an estimate of 1.8% a week ago, according to data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv on Tuesday.

That represents an improvement compared to the previous quarter when earnings fell 2%, but it's down from more than 3.6% growth expected for Q2 two months ago and a sharp decline versus the same quarter of last year when earnings rose 9.7%.

The lower forecast will underscore concerns about the corporate health of Europe Inc as results season kicks off next week amid worries about a broader macroeconomic slowdown across the region.

On Tuesday, German chemicals giant BASF blamed a full-year profit warning on trade frictions, sending shares in the company and the global chemicals sector sharply lower.

Europe's STOXX 600 <.STOXX> second-quarter revenue is seen rising 1% year-on-year, compared with 1.1% a week ago.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by David Evans)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -3.32% 60.51 Delayed Quote.3.63%
MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -7.69% 0.12 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
Q2 HOLDINGS INC 1.53% 78.555 Delayed Quote.55.86%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.51% 387.92 Delayed Quote.15.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.50% 831.01 Delayed Quote.18.08%
