Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

German chemicals industry sees coronavirus hitting 2020 revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:30am EDT

German chemicals association VCI on Wednesday said it expected production and revenues in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors to drop this year, citing declining orders and supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian Kullmann, president of the association that represents chemical and pharmaceutical firms with operations in Germany, said: "2020 will be a difficult year."

He added that companies would feel the impact of the pandemic strongly in the coming months.

The VCI reported a 1% drop in first-quarter revenue compared with the previous year. It warned that the sector did not feel the full impact of the pandemic in the first three months of 2020 and said it would only publish a precise forecast for the year after the second quarter.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.59% 48.435 Delayed Quote.-29.34%
BAYER AG -0.05% 61.36 Delayed Quote.-15.71%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 1.62% 23.18 Delayed Quote.-16.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BASF SE
04:30aGerman chemicals industry sees coronavirus hitting 2020 revenue
RE
02:01aBASF : Quantafuel AS | First quarter results 2020
AQ
05/25BASF SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports accordi..
EQ
05/21BASF SE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/21BASF SE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/20Wintershall pessimistic on oil, gas prices, boosts balance sheet
RE
05/19BASF SE : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/19BASF : in Greater China 2019
PU
05/18BASF SE : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/15Germany denies Nord Stream 2 pipeline waiver of EU rules
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 56 203 M
EBIT 2020 3 418 M
Net income 2020 1 780 M
Debt 2020 13 934 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 43 710 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,04 €
Last Close Price 47,59 €
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-29.34%48 018
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.90%48 418
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-21.54%36 961
ROYAL DSM N.V.-3.36%20 926
FMC CORPORATION-6.53%12 274
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-23.90%12 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group