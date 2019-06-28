Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Industries, private equity vie for BASF construction chemicals - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The chemical company BASF building in Levallois-Perret is seen at sunset

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Building materials maker Standard Industries and several private equity groups are vying for BASF's construction chemicals business, which the German chemicals group has put on the block to focus on more profitable operations, people close to the matter said.

Advent, Bain, Cinven, KKR, Lone Star and U.S.-based Standard Industries, which is working in a consortium with Blackstone, are among those who have been chosen to participate in the second round of bidding, they added.

BASF declined to comment. The bidders also declined to comment or had no immediate comment.

The company flagged its intention to auction off or merge the world's largest maker of chemical additives for concrete in October.

One of the sources said that only bidders offering at least 3 billion euros (3 billion pounds) for the unit were invited to enter due diligence and eventually prepare a final offer.

The company's Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller in October set out plans to hive off the unit to boost the group's share price.

The company said at the time that the business, whose products have been used to build train tunnels in the Swiss Alps and in London, was not deeply integrated into BASF's production network and that it had fallen short of profitability targets.

It has grown little since BASF purchased it from Degussa in 2006 for 2.7 billion euros including debt. The unit's business model of catering to a large number of small to mid-size builders goes against BASF's focus on large industrial customers, industry analysts said.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Paul Carrel and Louise Heavens)

By Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.44% 63.97 Delayed Quote.4.44%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 1.44% 44.935 Delayed Quote.48.64%
GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC -0.58% 22.19 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 2.23% 203.67 Delayed Quote.19.32%
KKR & CO INC -0.10% 24.88 Delayed Quote.26.85%
LAFARGEHOLCIM -0.69% 47.6 Delayed Quote.18.35%
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.52% 61.38 Delayed Quote.1.77%
SAINT-GOBAIN 0.93% 34.275 Real-time Quote.16.44%
SIKA AG 0.76% 166.35 Delayed Quote.32.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF SE
11:35aStandard Industries, private equity vie for BASF construction chemicals - sou..
RE
06/27BASF : Chemicals Giant BASF to Cut 5% of Global Workforce -- Update
DJ
06/27BASF : Germany's BASF to cut 6,000 jobs, mainly in administration
RE
06/27BASF : Chemical company BASF to drop 6,000 jobs in 'realignment'
AQ
06/27BASF : to Cut 6,000 Jobs, Reshape Organization
DJ
06/27BASF : Chemical company BASF says it will cut 6,000 jobs worldwide by the end of..
AQ
06/26BASF : German prosecutors haven't decided whether to investigate Brenntag after ..
RE
06/22BASF : develops climate-friendly methanol production process
AQ
06/22BASF : German firm develops bioactives for cosmetics from Vietnams rambutan
AQ
06/21NUTRIEN : announces digital collaboration with BASFs xarvio Digital Farming Solu..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 65 080 M
EBIT 2019 6 213 M
Net income 2019 4 146 M
Debt 2019 18 681 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,76
P/E ratio 2020 12,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 57 938 M
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,2 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE4.44%66 062
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-30.33%55 188
ROYAL DSM51.95%21 394
SASOL LIMITED-16.55%15 535
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT12.41%15 242
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG14.95%13 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About