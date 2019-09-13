Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Basic Energy Services Inc    BAS

BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC

(BAS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 04:00:09 pm
1.86 USD   -4.12%
05:33pBASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Leadership Changes
BU
07/31BASIC ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Basic Energy Services : Announces Leadership Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that T.M. “Roe” Patterson, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors (the “Board”), notified the Company that he plans to transition away from the Company to pursue other business opportunities.

The Company has begun an executive search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Patterson will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Basic, and as a member of the Board, while the Company conducts a search for his successor, and will remain with Basic in an advisory capacity for a period of time after his replacement is chosen to facilitate an orderly transition. Once his successor is chosen, Mr. Patterson will resign from his position on the Board as well.

Additionally, the Company announced that Julio Quintana, a current independent director of the Company, will take on the additional role of Chairman of the Board, effective September 13, 2019. Mr. Quintana became a member of the Board in 2016. Timothy Day, who has served as a member of the Board and Chairman since 2016, will continue to serve as a director of the Company and as chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Mr. Patterson stated, “My past fourteen years with Basic have been both personally and professionally rewarding. Having successfully guided the Company through a successful restructuring and putting together a terrific management team, I feel that I’m leaving Basic in good hands while I pursue other interests. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the members of the Basic team, and, as a significant continuing stockholder, look forward to this next chapter in the Basic story.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Roe for his many years of dedicated service to Basic,” said Mr. Quintana. “I also want to thank Tim for his service and contributions as Chairman of the Board, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of the Board to guide the Company in the future.”

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services provides well site services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, California and Colorado. Our operations are focused on liquids-rich basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years. Specifically, we have a significant presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg shales. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company’s website at www.basicenergyservices.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements and projections, made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “seek,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Basic has made every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, including (i) changes in demand for our services and any related material impact on our pricing and utilizations rates, (ii) Basic’s ability to execute, manage and integrate acquisitions successfully, (iii) changes in our expenses, including labor or fuel costs and financing costs, (iv) continued volatility of oil or natural gas prices, and any related changes in expenditures by our customers, and (v) competition within our industry. Additional important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Item 1A of Basic’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC. While Basic makes these statements and projections in good faith, neither Basic nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. Basic assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by Basic, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
05:33pBASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Leadership Changes
BU
08/02BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/01BASIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/31BASIC ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/18BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Record-Setting Lateral Completion in the Permi..
BU
07/17Oil service firms eye new survival tactics amid weak U.S. market
RE
07/17BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confe..
AQ
07/15BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
05/31BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 758 M
EBIT 2019 -65,3 M
Net income 2019 -109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 47,7 M
Chart BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Basic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Monroe Patterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Harold Day Chairman
James F. Newman Senior Vice President-Regional Operations
David S. Schorlemer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Barbara S. Wood Vice President-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC-49.48%48
SCHLUMBERGER NV2.27%51 033
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.57%17 300
BAKER HUGHES3.67%11 691
TECHNIPFMC27.37%11 221
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-10.12%8 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group