Basic Energy Services : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

10/11/2018 | 12:06am CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) ("Basic") announced today it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1, 2018.  In conjunction with the release, Basic has scheduled a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, November 2, 2018, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

Basic Energy Services Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Friday, November 2, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How:  

Live via phone - Dial 412-902-0003 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the Basic Energy Services call.


Live over the Internet - Log on to the web at the address below.

Where:

www.basicenergyservices.com. The webcast can be accessed from the investor relations' home page.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 9, 2018 by calling 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13683453#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at www.basicenergyservices.com for approximately 30 days.

Basic Energy Services provides well site services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating area.  The Company employs approximately 4,100 employees in more than 100 service points throughout the major oil and gas producing regions in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas, California and the Rocky Mountain regions. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company's website at www.basicenergyservices.com.

Contacts:

Trey Stolz, VP Investor Relations


Basic Energy Services, Inc.


817-334-4100                                     




Jack Lascar / Kaitlin Ross


Dennard-Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basic-energy-services-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-300729069.html

SOURCE Basic Energy Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
