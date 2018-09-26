Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Basic Energy Services Inc    BAS

BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Basic Energy Services : Prices Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 12:12am CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) ("Basic" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has priced its previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 10.75% senior secured notes due 2023 (the "notes"), at a price of 99.042% of par to yield 11.00%. The offering is expected to close on October 2, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will mature on October 15, 2023 and will be secured, senior obligations of the Company. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Basic's existing material subsidiaries (excluding certain finance-related subsidiaries). The notes will initially be secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of the Company and the subsidiary guarantors other than accounts receivable, inventory and certain related assets.

Basic intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to repay Basic's existing indebtedness under its term loan, to repay Basic's outstanding borrowings under its asset-based secured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

Neither the notes nor the related guarantees have been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to certain non-U.S. persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S, each under the Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties. Basic cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Basic does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. The Company further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.  Additional important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Item 1A of Basic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Trey Stolz, VP Investor Relations


Basic Energy Services, Inc.


817-334-4100




Jack Lascar / Kaitlin Ross


Dennard-Lascar Associates


713-529-6600

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basic-energy-services-prices-offering-of-senior-secured-notes-300718881.html

SOURCE Basic Energy Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
12:12aBASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Prices Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
PR
09/19BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
09/19BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
PR
08/31BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/28BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
PR
08/15BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of David Schorlemer as Chief Finan..
PR
08/14BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulatio..
AQ
08/02BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/01BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Basic Energy Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LO : 00 pm (09/25/2018) 
09/25Basic Energy rejects merger offer from Key Energy 
09/24After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/24/2018) 
09/24Key Energy offers all-stock merger deal with Basic Energy 
09/19Basic Energy Services announces offering of senior secured notes 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.