BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC

(BAS)
Basic Energy Services : to Participate in the Johnson Rice Energy Conference

09/19/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) announced today that its senior management will participate in the Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans, LA, on Tuesday-Wednesday, September 24-25. An updated investor presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.basicenergyservices.com.

Basic Energy Services provides well site services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, California, and Colorado. Our operations are focused on liquids-rich basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years. Specifically, we have a significant presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg shales. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company’s website at www.basicenergyservices.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements and projections, made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “seek,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Basic has made every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, including (i) changes in demand for our services and any related material impact on our pricing and utilizations rates, (ii) Basic’s ability to execute, manage and integrate acquisitions successfully, (iii) changes in our expenses, including labor or fuel costs and financing costs, (iv) continued volatility of oil or natural gas prices, and any related changes in expenditures by our customers, and (v) competition within our industry. Additional important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Item 1A of Basic’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC. While Basic makes these statements and projections in good faith, neither Basic nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. Basic assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by Basic, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 758 M
EBIT 2019 -65,3 M
Net income 2019 -109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 39,1 M
Chart BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Basic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Monroe Patterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Harold Day Chairman
James F. Newman Senior Vice President-Regional Operations
David S. Schorlemer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Barbara S. Wood Vice President-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC-58.59%39
SCHLUMBERGER NV5.40%52 596
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.71%18 228
BAKER HUGHES8.74%15 080
TECHNIPFMC24.31%10 868
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-11.87%8 852
