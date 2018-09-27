Basic Fit : 3i announces sale of part of its stake in Basic-Fit

Hoofddorp, 27 September 2018 - Basic-Fit has taken note of the announcement today by 3i Group plc via Mito Holdings S.à.r.l. ('3i') that it has sold a c.6.8% stake in Basic-Fit's outstanding share capital at an offer price of €30.50 per share. The disposal consisted of an overnight private placement to institutional investors. Following completion of the placement, 3i's remaining stake will be approximately 21% of Basic-Fit's outstanding share capital. 3i has committed itself to a lock-up of 90 days.