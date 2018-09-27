Log in
BASIC-FIT (BFIT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/27 01:30:20 pm
29.975 EUR   -7.34%
Basic Fit : 3i announces sale of part of its stake in Basic-Fit

09/27/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

Hoofddorp, 27 September 2018 - Basic-Fit has taken note of the announcement today by 3i Group plc via Mito Holdings S.à.r.l. ('3i') that it has sold a c.6.8% stake in Basic-Fit's outstanding share capital at an offer price of €30.50 per share. The disposal consisted of an overnight private placement to institutional investors. Following completion of the placement, 3i's remaining stake will be approximately 21% of Basic-Fit's outstanding share capital. 3i has committed itself to a lock-up of 90 days.

Disclaimer

Basic Fit NV published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:31:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 400 M
EBIT 2018 40,1 M
Net income 2018 22,1 M
Debt 2018 319 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 77,82
P/E ratio 2019 45,37
EV / Sales 2018 5,18x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 1 755 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,1 €
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
Managers
NameTitle
René Michel Moos Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans van der Aar Chief Financial Officer
Pieter A. de Jong Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Willemse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASIC-FIT59.62%2 054
PLANET FITNESS INC44.82%4 935
TOSHO CO LTD28.98%1 600
GYM GROUP PLC44.32%580
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED--.--%310
ACTIC GROUP AB9.79%74
