Basic Fit : 3i announces sale of part of its stake in Basic-Fit

Hoofddorp, 27 September 2018 - Basic-Fit has taken note of the announcement today by 3i Group plc via Mito Holdings S.à.r.l. ('3i') that it has sold a c.6.8% stake in Basic-Fit's outstanding share capital at an offer price of €30.50 per share. The disposal consisted of an overnight private placement to institutional investors. Following completion of the placement, 3i's remaining stake will be approximately 21% of Basic-Fit's outstanding share capital. 3i has committed itself to a lock-up of 90 days.
Disclaimer
Basic Fit NV published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:31:06 UTC